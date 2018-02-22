VEGOILS-Palm climbs on weaker ringgit, overnight gains in US soyoil

* Palm in line for second consecutive session of gains * Market also bullish on lower Feb production outlook - trader * Palm oil signals mixed - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Thursday and were headed for a second straight session of gains, on the back of a weaker ringgit and overnight gains in soyoil on the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). Palm oil prices are impacted by rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,499 ringgit ($637.99) a tonne at the midday break. Trading volumes stood at 13,761 lots of 25 tonnes each. "Palm is supported from the ringgit weakness and overnight gains in soyoil," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Weakness in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, typically makes the tropical oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit fell to its lowest in a week against the dollar and was last down 0.4 percent at 3.9170 per dollar. Another trader said palm was "also holding on (expectations of) lower February production." Output in Malaysia, the world's second largest palm producer, is forecast to decline from a month earlier, in line with seasonal trend and on fewer working days in February. In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's March soybean oil contract gained 0.7 percent on Wednesday, but was down 0.1 percent on Thursday. The May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.6 percent, while the Dalian May palm oil contract was up 0.2 percent. Signals are mixed for palm oil and will become clearer when the chart develops further, said Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0436 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2514 +4.00 2513 2521 639 MY PALM OIL APR8 2508 +10.00 2503 2512 1890 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2499 +10.00 2493 2505 7245 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5154 +12.00 5146 5192 115528 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5658 +32.00 5648 5686 129104 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 32.27 -0.02 32.2 32.29 4364 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 581.50 +0.70 581.00 582.1 80 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 61.02 -0.66 60.75 61.36 29885 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9170 ringgit) ($1 = 65.0250 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3468 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)