FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Asia
February 22, 2018 / 4:59 AM / 2 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm climbs on weaker ringgit, overnight gains in US soyoil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Palm in line for second consecutive session of gains
    * Market also bullish on lower Feb production outlook -
trader
    * Palm oil signals mixed - Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose in early trade on Thursday and were headed for a second
straight session of gains, on the back of a weaker ringgit
 and overnight gains in soyoil on the U.S. Chicago Board
of Trade (CBOT). 
    Palm oil prices are impacted by rival edible oils as they
compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at
2,499 ringgit ($637.99) a tonne at the midday break.
    Trading volumes stood at 13,761 lots of 25 tonnes each.
    "Palm is supported from the ringgit weakness and overnight
gains in soyoil," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.
    Weakness in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, typically
makes the tropical oil cheaper for holders of foreign
currencies. The ringgit fell to its lowest in a week against the
dollar and was last down 0.4 percent at 3.9170 per dollar. 
    Another trader said palm was "also holding on (expectations
of) lower February production." 
    Output in Malaysia, the world's second largest palm
producer, is forecast to decline from a month earlier, in line
with seasonal trend and on fewer working days in February.
    In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's March
soybean oil contract gained 0.7 percent on Wednesday, but
was down 0.1 percent on Thursday. 
    The May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange
 rose 0.6 percent, while the Dalian May palm oil contract
 was up 0.2 percent.
    Signals are mixed for palm oil and will become clearer when
the chart develops further, said Reuters market analyst for
commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao.
    
    Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0436 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       MAR8     2514   +4.00    2513    2521     639
 MY PALM OIL       APR8     2508  +10.00    2503    2512    1890
 MY PALM OIL       MAY8     2499  +10.00    2493    2505    7245
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  MAY8     5154  +12.00    5146    5192  115528
 CHINA SOYOIL      MAY8     5658  +32.00    5648    5686  129104
 CBOT SOY OIL      MAY8    32.27   -0.02    32.2   32.29    4364
 INDIA PALM OIL    FEB8   581.50   +0.70  581.00   582.1      80
 INDIA SOYOIL      MAR8        0   +0.00       0       0       0
 NYMEX CRUDE       APR8    61.02   -0.66   60.75   61.36   29885
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 3.9170 ringgit)
($1 = 65.0250 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.3468 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.