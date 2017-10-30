VEGOILS-Palm climbs to 1-1/2-month high, tracking stronger soyoil

* Palm in line for fourth day of gains, hits 6-week high of 2,855 rgt/T * Expectations of stronger exports, weaker output growth lend support - Trader * Cargo surveyor data for Oct. scheduled for release on Tuesday after 0300 GMT By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Monday to their strongest in a month and a half, tracking gains in rival edible oilseed soy on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). A stronger export outlook and weaker-than-expected production growth were other factors supporting the positive sentiment, said traders. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1 percent to 2,845 ringgit ($671.47) a tonne, in line for a fourth straight session of gains. It earlier rose to a high of 2,855 ringgit, the strongest since Sept. 15. Traded volumes stood at 14,823 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "The market is up on overseas strength... and technical buying," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on the CBOT and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. Another trader said expectations of rising exports and slowing production growth also underpinned the market. "Looks like prices will still be supported, with production and exports in focus," he said. Palm oil shipments from Malaysia is forecast to rise for the full month of October, after seeing gains of over 8 percent between Oct. 1-25 versus the corresponding period in September. Data from cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance is scheduled for release on Tuesday after 0300 GMT. Production in Malaysia, the world's second largest producer after Indonesia, slightly fell 1.7 percent on-month in September due to fewer working days. Output is expected to rise in October but gains could be lower than forecast. MYPOMP-CPOTT In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the CBOT rose by 0.5 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian gained 0.9 percent. Dalian's January palm olein contract rose as much as 1.3 percent. Palm oil's prices are impacted by movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0523 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2824 +38.00 2822 2828 76 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2821 +26.00 2820 2831 1166 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2845 +28.00 2840 2855 7714 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5770 +74.00 5652 5778 312520 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6180 +52.00 6096 6182 224168 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 35.03 +0.19 34.85 35.05 4021 INDIA PALM OIL OCT7 545.70 +1.80 545.60 546.7 65 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 678 +1.85 677.05 679.45 4750 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 53.91 +0.01 53.90 54.18 19341 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2370 ringgit) ($1 = 64.9200 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6424 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)