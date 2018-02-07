VEGOILS-Palm climbs to one-week top tracking gains in related oils

* Palm hits 2,505 rgt/T in early trade, highest since Jan. 30 * Gains may not be sustained on weak demand - Trader * Palm oil neutral in 2,448-2,520 rgt/T range - Techs By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a one-week high in early trade on Wednesday, supported by gains in rival edible oils. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1 percent at 2,495 ringgit ($638.92) a tonne at the midday break, its strongest gain in over a week. It earlier rose to 2,505 ringgit, its highest since Jan. 30. Trading volumes stood at 17,587 lots of 25 tonnes each. "The market is up after we saw strong overnight gains in the soybean oil market," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. However, the gains may not be sustained due to weak demand for the tropical oil, he added. Malaysian palm oil shipments are forecast to decline 8 percent in January to 1.31 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll, while end-stocks are seen rising 0.6 percent to 2.75 million tonnes. Output, however, is expected to fall 14.9 percent to 1.56 million tonnes. Palm oil prices are impacted by other rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade surged 2 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by chart-based buying and optimism U.S. lawmakers may soon renew a $1-per-gallon biodiesel tax credit. It was last down 0.03 percent on Wednesday. The gains were also in line with soybean futures, underpinned by dry weather curbing Argentina's crop yields and excessive rains slowing Brazil's harvest. In other related edible oils, the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged up 0.5 percent while the Dalian May palm oil contract rose 0.3 percent. Palm oil remains neutral in a range of 2,448-2,520 ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0547 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2487 +6.00 2487 2499 28 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2494 +19.00 2487 2505 770 MY PALM OIL APR8 2495 +25.00 2487 2505 10642 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5118 +14.00 5086 5142 194382 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5634 +32.00 5590 5670 246980 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 33.15 -0.01 33.09 33.27 5637 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 573.70 +2.80 572.50 579.9 647 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 740.9 +3.20 740 742.5 4900 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 63.88 +0.49 63.81 64.18 41056 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9050 ringgit) ($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.2525 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)