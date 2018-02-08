VEGOILS-Palm declines on overnight U.S. soyoil losses, slow demand

* Weaker ringgit may lend support - Trader * Palm oil neutral in 2,481-2,520 rgt/T range - Techs * Export data scheduled for release on Feb. 10 By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell in early trade on Thursday, coming off a one-week high hit in the previous session, tracking overnight losses in related edible oils and as demand remained weak. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent to 2,476 ringgit ($630.99) a tonne at the midday break. Trading volumes stood at 15,137 lots of 25 tonnes each. "Palm is down today on poor demand and the weak external market," said a trader in Kuala Lumpur, referring to overnight losses in soyoil on the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade. "These two weeks will be quiet in terms of buying," the trader added. Malaysian palm oil shipments are forecast to decline 8 percent in January to 1.31 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll. Export data from a cargo surveyor for the Feb. 1-10 period is scheduled for release on Saturday. The current depreciation in the ringgit could, however, lend support to palm and limit selling, another trader said. A weaker ringgit, palm's currency of trade, supports the vegetable oil by making it cheaper for foreign buyers. It eased 0.4 percent against the dollar to 3.9230 around noon on Thursday. In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 1.8 percent on Wednesday, in line with soybean futures which fell as traders squared positions ahead of a monthly report due Thursday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It was last up 0.2 percent. The May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.4 percent while the Dalian May palm oil contract fell 0.2 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by other rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil looks neutral in a narrow range of 2,481-2,520 ringgit per tonne, according to said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0502 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2474 -8.00 2474 2474 5 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2475 -11.00 2471 2496 809 MY PALM OIL APR8 2476 -9.00 2470 2497 7593 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5108 -10.00 5062 5122 191518 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5612 -24.00 5566 5638 196798 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.6 +0.04 32.59 32.71 3905 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 570.40 -0.90 569.50 570.8 63 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 738.5 -1.85 737.8 738.85 910 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 61.49 -0.30 61.33 61.76 49970 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9240 ringgit) ($1 = 64.2725 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3287 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)