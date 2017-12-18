VEGOILS-Palm declines on profit-taking after previous session's gains

* Palm at 2,541 rgt/T at midday break on first day of March contract * Market could hold strong as Dec. output seen falling - trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell in early trade on Monday on profit-taking, after recording its biggest daily gains in nearly five months in the previous trading session. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.4 percent at 2,541 ringgit ($622.03) at the midday break. Palm had seen a downward trend in recent weeks, sliding on bearish sentiment over weak demand and high stockpiles, before jumping nearly 3 percent to reach its highest levels in a week in its previous trading session. Trading volumes stood at 12,201 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Monday. A trader said the market fell on profit taking, as it "lacks catalysts to drive short-term gains." However, further declines look unlikely, he added. "Production may decline for another month," he said, referring to the full-month output for December. Palm oil output sees seasonal decline at year end before rising around the second quarter of the year. Output in November was last down 3.3 percent on-month to 1.94 million tonnes, according to the most recent official data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. MYPOMP-CPOTT In other related oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.6 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.1 percent. The Dalian January palm olein contract gained 0.7 percent. Palm oil prices are affected by other edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0627 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2470 -9.00 2458 2479 343 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2512 -6.00 2500 2525 2322 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2541 -10.00 2533 2557 5841 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5286 +48.00 5266 5304 255578 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5824 +14.00 5814 5848 222710 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 33.35 +0.19 33.14 33.38 2996 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 566.20 -1.00 564.30 576 166 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 715.7 -0.45 715.7 715.7 10 NYMEX CRUDE JAN8 57.62 +0.32 57.31 57.66 5699 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0850 ringgit) ($1 = 64.1200 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6113 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Vyas Mohan)