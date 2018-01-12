VEGOILS-Palm declines to near 2-week low on weaker related oils

* Palm falls to 2,537 rgt/T, lowest since Jan 2 * Stronger ringgit also weighs on palm - Trader * Palm may fall to 2,519 ringgit/T - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, extending a sharp decline from the previous session to hit their lowest in nearly two weeks, as they tracked weakness in related edible oils and as the ringgit strengthened. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.9 percent at 2,543 ringgit ($640.55) a tonne at the midday break, heading for a second straight session of decline. Earlier in the session, it fell to the weakest level since Jan. 2 at 2,537 ringgit. For the week, palm was down nearly 2 percent, in line for its first weekly decline in three. Trading volumes stood at 17,564 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "Palm is down on soyoil and Dalian palm olien. It is also technically following through the selling from yesterday's weak closing," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Palm dropped more than 2 percent on Thursday due to gains in the ringgit, the tropical oil's currency of trade. The ringgit has strengthened 11.5 percent against the dollar since the start of 2017, and was up 0.4 percent at 3.9700 around Friday noon. A stronger ringgit usually makes palm oil more expensive for foreign buyers. In related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 0.9 percent in overnight trade, and was last down 0.1 percent on Friday. The May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.8 percent, while the Dalian January palm oil contract declined 1.2 percent. Palm oil tracks the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may break a support at 2,555 ringgit per tonne, and fall more to the next support at 2,519 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0453 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2533 -30.00 2530 2546 255 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2543 -24.00 2537 2558 7392 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5270 -66.00 5250 5318 246994 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5740 -48.00 5730 5794 202002 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 33.12 +0.00 33.08 33.21 2010 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 557.00 -2.50 554.50 559 111 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 740.85 -1.00 740.7 740.9 140 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 63.61 -0.19 63.46 63.72 23883 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9700 ringgit) ($1 = 63.5050 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.4810 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)