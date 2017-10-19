FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm declines tracking weak Dalian soyoil
#Asia
October 19, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 3 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm declines tracking weak Dalian soyoil

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Palm also falls due to technical selldown - trader
    * Palm hits lowest level since Oct. 13 earlier in day
    * Palm could drop to 2,721 ringgit/tonne- Technicals

    By Tavleen Tarrant
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a
second straight session on Thursday, tracking weakness on China's Dalian
Commodity Exchange and on estimates of declining palm oil exports.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,731 ringgit ($646.39) a
tonne at the midday break, after declining as much as 0.7 percent to its lowest
since Oct. 13 earlier in the session. Traded volumes stood at 21,123 lots of 25
tonnes each.
    Palm prices are impacted by movements of related oils as they compete for a
share in the global vegetable oils market.    
    The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
slid 0.5 percent, while the January palm olein contract declined 0.4
percent.
    The Malaysian market is down on news of high soyoil stocks in China, said a
trader from Kuala Lumpur.
    China's stocks of soybean oil are at record levels after huge imports of
beans this year, with 93.5 million tonnes arriving in the 2016/17 crop year that
ended in September.
    Estimates show Malaysia's palm exports in October are not as good as in the
previous month, said the trader, adding that: "shipments are declining."
    However, exports of palm oil products during Oct. 1 - 15 rose 10.3 percent
to 690,074 tonnes from 625,655 tonnes shipped a month earlier, cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.
    Also, production in October is seen rising from a month earlier due to the
higher number of working days.
    Palm also fell on Thursday due to a technical selldown, said another trader.
    Meanwhile, leading edible oils analyst Dorab Mistry said on Wednesday that
crude palm oil prices were forecast to rise to $800 per tonne CIF Rotterdam by
January, with potential to hit $850 by March 2018.
    Palm could drop to 2,721 ringgit per tonne, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters
market analyst for commodities and energy technicals.
    In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on
the Chicago Board of Trade gained as much as 0.4 percent.    
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0537 GMT
 Contract           Month    Last  Change     Low    High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL        NOV7     2719  -15.00    2710    2732      566
 MY PALM OIL        DEC7     2721  -12.00    2712    2736     3272
 MY PALM OIL        JAN8     2731  -10.00    2721    2744     8535
 CHINA PALM OLEIN   JAN8     5538  -22.00    5530    5592   310746
 CHINA SOYOIL       JAN8     6030  -36.00    6030    6080   224454
 CBOT SOY OIL       DEC7    33.52   +0.11   33.43   33.66     6474
 INDIA PALM OIL     OCT7     0.00   +0.00    0.00       0        0
 INDIA SOYOIL       NOV7        0   +0.00       0       0        0
 NYMEX CRUDE        NOV7    52.01   -0.03   51.89   52.17     2374
 
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2250 ringgit)
($1 = 65.0400 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6282 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
