VEGOILS-Palm declines tracking weak Dalian soyoil

* Palm also falls due to technical selldown - trader * Palm hits lowest level since Oct. 13 earlier in day * Palm could drop to 2,721 ringgit/tonne- Technicals By Tavleen Tarrant KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Thursday, tracking weakness on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange and on estimates of declining palm oil exports. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,731 ringgit ($646.39) a tonne at the midday break, after declining as much as 0.7 percent to its lowest since Oct. 13 earlier in the session. Traded volumes stood at 21,123 lots of 25 tonnes each. Palm prices are impacted by movements of related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slid 0.5 percent, while the January palm olein contract declined 0.4 percent. The Malaysian market is down on news of high soyoil stocks in China, said a trader from Kuala Lumpur. China's stocks of soybean oil are at record levels after huge imports of beans this year, with 93.5 million tonnes arriving in the 2016/17 crop year that ended in September. Estimates show Malaysia's palm exports in October are not as good as in the previous month, said the trader, adding that: "shipments are declining." However, exports of palm oil products during Oct. 1 - 15 rose 10.3 percent to 690,074 tonnes from 625,655 tonnes shipped a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Also, production in October is seen rising from a month earlier due to the higher number of working days. Palm also fell on Thursday due to a technical selldown, said another trader. Meanwhile, leading edible oils analyst Dorab Mistry said on Wednesday that crude palm oil prices were forecast to rise to $800 per tonne CIF Rotterdam by January, with potential to hit $850 by March 2018. Palm could drop to 2,721 ringgit per tonne, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade gained as much as 0.4 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0537 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2719 -15.00 2710 2732 566 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2721 -12.00 2712 2736 3272 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2731 -10.00 2721 2744 8535 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5538 -22.00 5530 5592 310746 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6030 -36.00 6030 6080 224454 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.52 +0.11 33.43 33.66 6474 INDIA PALM OIL OCT7 0.00 +0.00 0.00 0 0 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 NYMEX CRUDE NOV7 52.01 -0.03 51.89 52.17 2374 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2250 ringgit) ($1 = 65.0400 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6282 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)