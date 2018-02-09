VEGOILS-Palm dips on overnight soyoil losses

* Weaker ringgit may cap decline - trader * Market trading in a range pending data - trader * Palm oil neutral in 2,481-2,520 rgt/T range - Techs By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Friday after two consecutive sessions of gains, tracking overnight losses in U.S. soyoil. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 2,488 ringgit ($631.95) a tonne at the midday break. It has gained 0.9 percent so far this week. Trading volumes stood at 14,461 lots of 25 tonnes each at Friday noon. "Palm has been range trading, but is now down tracking overnight weakness in the soyoil market," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, adding that the market was awaiting data from cargo surveyors and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB). "MPOB may paint a slight bullish picture," said the trader, as production in January is widely expected to decline on-month, in line with seasonal trend. Data from cargo surveyors is likely to show a drop in exports in the coming weeks. A cargo surveyor will report its export figures on Saturday, while MPOB is scheduled to release its data on Monday. Another trader said weakness in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, could cap declines in palm prices. A weaker ringgit typically supports the vegetable oil by making it cheaper for foreign buyers. The Malaysian currency had weakened by 0.3 percent against the dollar to 3.9270 around Friday noon. In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.3 percent after shedding over 1 percent on Thursday. The May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.3 percent, while the Dalian May palm oil contract was up 0.4 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by other rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil looks neutral in a narrow range of 2,481-2,520 ringgit per tonne, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0450 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2490 -8.00 2487 2495 135 MY PALM OIL APR8 2488 -7.00 2484 2495 5065 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5130 +20.00 5118 5158 205496 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5634 +18.00 5624 5664 170782 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.31 +0.10 32.22 32.35 6844 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 570.60 -1.80 570.40 571.6 68 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 738.6 -1.40 738.6 738.6 10 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 60.54 -0.61 60.36 60.67 32235 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9370 ringgit) ($1 = 64.3675 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3240 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)