VEGOILS-Palm dips on stronger ringgit, set to end 3-session win

* Palm in line to snap three days of gains * Market watching ringgit, Malaysia's interest rate decision - trader * Malaysia Jan. 1-25 palm oil exports down 7 pct - ITS By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dipped in early trade on Thursday and looked set to snap three earlier sessions of gains, weighed down by a stronger ringgit. The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, has steadily gained over 13 percent since the start of 2017, and was up 0.3 percent at 3.8990 against the dollar around noon. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.2 percent to 2,516 ringgit ($645.29) a tonne at the midday break. Trading volumes stood at 12,269 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The market is down on the ringgit appreciation," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, adding that the market is now focussed on Malaysia's interest rate decision, due this afternoon. "Many are expecting the central bank to raise rates," he said. Malaysia's central bank is expected to raise its benchmark rate for the first time in 3-1/2 years, a Reuters poll showed, at a time that growth momentum has picked up yet not too close to national elections that must be held by August. Meanwhile, exports of palm oil products from Malaysia fell 7 percent in the Jan. 1-25 period versus the corresponding period last month, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services on Thursday. In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.4 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slightly dipped 0.1 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract edged down 0.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0447 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2514 +2.00 2504 2514 64 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2517 -4.00 2511 2522 592 MY PALM OIL APR8 2516 -5.00 2508 2526 6152 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5224 -4.00 5218 5256 254956 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5778 -4.00 5758 5796 211338 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.81 +0.13 32.61 32.82 7516 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 566.20 +3.70 563.00 566.7 62 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 746.4 +1.90 745.4 747.5 3200 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 66.27 +0.66 65.74 66.35 58849 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.8990 ringgit) ($1 = 63.4900 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3247 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)