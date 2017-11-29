VEGOILS-Palm dips on weaker related edible oils, lower export outlook

* Palm in line for third straight day of losses * Market lacking positive catalysts - trader * Palm oil may fall into 2,519-2,555 rgt/t range - technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased slightly in early trade on Wednesday and were set for a third session of losses tracking weaker related oils and on expectations of falling export demand. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.04 percent to 2,586 ringgit ($630.04) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 13,576 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. Palm is weighed down by related edible oils, such as soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, said a trader, along with expectations of weaker demand as indicated by data from cargo surveyors. "The market is lacking any positive catalysts," he said, adding that the market was also awaiting end-November production data. "Any sign of positive production could put pressure on prices." Malaysian palm oil output rose 12.9 percent on-month to 2 million tonnes at end-October. Further gains in production could add to stockpiles and weigh on prices. Palm oil exports from Malaysia fell 8.4-8.6 percent during Nov. 1-25 versus the corresponding period last month, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance. Data for the full month of November is scheduled for release after 0300 GMT on Thursday. In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1 percent. Dalian's January palm olein contract dropped 0.3 percent. Palm oil is impacted by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may fall into a range of 2,519-2,555 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters' market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0508 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2465 -5.00 2460 2467 93 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2552 +0.00 2536 2552 501 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2586 -1.00 2571 2588 8077 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5406 -16.00 5384 5446 188518 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 5824 -58.00 5816 5884 155524 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 33.99 -0.15 33.9 34.07 9141 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 591.10 -0.50 590.70 591.7 10 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 732.3 -0.50 732.3 733.7 1100 NYMEX CRUDE JAN8 57.69 -0.30 57.64 57.76 13958 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1045 ringgit) ($1 = 64.4250 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5990 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)