VEGOILS-Palm dips tracking falls in global financial markets, profit-taking

* Palm in line for third day of declines in four * Weaker ringgit could hold palm's downside - Trader * Palm oil neutral in 2,481-2,520 rgt/T range - Techs By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Tuesday, pulling back from the previous session's gains and set for a third day of declines in four, tracking losses in global financial markets and as traders booked profits. Stock markets tumbled worldwide as investors fled from equities, spooked by a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields following data that showed U.S. wages increasing at the fastest pace since 2009. This raised concerns over higher inflation and potentially higher interest rates. Malaysian shares plunged as much as 3.1 percent, in their biggest intraday percentage drop since April 2013. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 2,481 ringgit ($633.39) a tonne at the midday break. It had gained nearly 1 percent in the previous session, but had lost ground in the preceding two days. Trading volumes stood at 21,276 lots of 25 tonnes each. "The market is trading cautiously following broad-based weakness in financials and commodities around the globe," said a trader from Kuala Lumpur. "Lingering weakness in the ringgit could, however, cushion selling activity." Weakness in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, supports the vegetable oil by making it cheaper for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit fell 0.4 percent against the dollar at 3.9130 around Tuesday noon, after having gained more than 3 percent since the start of the year. Profit-taking also contributed to the decline, said another trader. Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 2,481-2,520 ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.25 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange edged up 0.14 percent. In other related edible oils, the Dalian May palm oil contract rose 0.87 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0516 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2485 -9.00 2482 2505 320 MY PALM OIL APR8 2481 -8.00 2473 2504 9876 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5122 +44.00 5078 5138 269306 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5614 +8.00 5562 5628 229758 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.59 +0.09 32.38 32.65 3890 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 570.20 -0.60 569.20 570.5 84 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 738.9 -1.85 738.45 740.7 990 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 63.45 -0.70 63.29 63.64 59965 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9170 ringgit) ($1 = 64.2950 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.2900 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)