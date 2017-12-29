VEGOILS-Palm down on weaker overnight soyoil, high end-stocks

* Palm set up for second day of declines * Palm has shed nearly 20 percent in 2017 * Market could hold on falling output, better demand -trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil fell on Friday, headed for a second day of decline, as it tracked losses in overnight soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade. The market was also dragged down by high inventories, but could hold near current levels on expectations of improving demand and weaker output, said a trader. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 2,509 ringgit ($618.44) a tonne at the midday break. Palm oil prices have been trending downwards since November, after India raised import taxes on edible oils to their highest in more than a decade, cutting demand. Palm oil futures have lost 3.6 percent so far in December, and have also shed nearly 20 percent in 2017. Trading volumes on Friday were thin at 8,909 lots of 25 tonnes each by the midday break. "The market is down on overnight soyoil, but seen holding well at current levels as we are looking at better exports and falling production," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "But December's end-stocks (are expected to) be the highest of the year," he said, and that has been putting pressure on prices this month. Palm oil shipments from Malaysia, the world's second largest producer after Indonesia, rose about 1 percent during Dec. 1-25 versus a month earlier, showed data released by cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services (ITS) and Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS). Demand is expected to improve in the coming weeks as key buyer China stocks up ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations. Malaysian palm oil production is seen declining through the first quarter of next year, in line with seasonal trends. Output fell 3.3 percent to 1.94 million tonnes in November. MYPOMP-CPOTT In other edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 1.7 percent in its previous session, and was last up 0.2 percent. The May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.8 percent, while the Dalian January palm oil contract fell 0.2 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0448 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2437 -22.00 2430 2437 212 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2483 -13.00 2470 2486 1783 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2509 -12.00 2495 2512 5897 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5230 -12.00 5204 5254 167998 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5658 -46.00 5644 5702 192146 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.79 +0.11 32.71 32.87 3821 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 555.00 +0.00 554.30 555 59 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 720 -1.55 719 720.5 700 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 60.26 +0.42 59.82 60.32 43761 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0570 ringgit) ($1 = 63.9950 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5155 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)