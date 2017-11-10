VEGOILS-Palm drops 1 pct on stronger ringgit, weaker soyoil

* Palm posts biggest intraday pct drop in 3 weeks * Palm heads for second consecutive weekly decline By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1 percent on Friday in their biggest intraday percentage drop in three weeks, weighed down by a stronger ringgit and weaker soyoil prices. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.9 percent at 2,784 ringgit ($664.12) a tonne at the midday break. Earlier in the session, it dropped as much as 1.1 percent in its sharpest decline since Oct. 19. It has shed 0.8 percent so far this week in what could be its second straight weekly decline. Traded volumes stood at 20,164 lots of 25 tonnes each at Friday noon. "Today's market decline is in line with the external market, following the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop report," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. The USDA raised its corn crop forecast to 14.578 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 175.4 bushels per acre (bpa), which, if realised, would top a record set last year. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell as much as 0.6 percent after the USDA crop report showed unexpectedly high corn yields. In other related oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1 percent, while the January palm olein contract dropped 1 percent. Palm oil is impacted by other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The continued appreciation of the ringgit also dragged down palm oil, said another trader. A stronger ringgit makes the edible oil more expensive for foreign currency holders. The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, rose to its strongest against the dollar in nearly two months and was last up 0.3 percent at 4.1920 per dollar. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0532 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2732 -15.00 2730 2736 28 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2764 -22.00 2756 2770 612 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2784 -25.00 2777 2793 9061 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5624 -54.00 5606 5698 176464 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6090 -54.00 6084 6152 176588 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.94 -0.20 34.9 35.16 2985 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 568.80 +2.30 563.70 569.8 318 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 699.45 -1.15 697.65 700 970 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 57.11 -0.06 56.97 57.12 10945 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1920 ringgit) ($1 = 65.0250 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6349 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)