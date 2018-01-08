VEGOILS-Palm drops from over 1-mth top on stronger ringgit, weaker Dalian

* Ringgit rises to 16-month high in early trade * Market also down ahead of official data - trader * Industry regulator data due Jan. 10 after 0430 GMT By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell from a more than one-month high in early trade on Monday, as it tracked losses on weaker related edible oils on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange and on a stronger ringgit. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.7 percent to 2,577 ringgit ($646.68) a tonne at the midday break. Trading volumes stood at 15,359 lots of 25 tonnes each. Palm touched 2,615 ringgit a tonne on Friday, its highest since Dec. 4, after Malaysia said it would exempt crude palm oil export taxes for three months starting Jan. 8 to boost demand and lift prices. "The market is down following Dalian and the stronger ringgit," said a Kuala Lumpur based trader, referring to soyoil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. A stronger ringgit, the currency palm oil is traded in, typically makes the tropical oil more expensive for foreign buyers and weighs on demand. The ringgit strengthened to a 16-month high on Monday, and was last at 3.9880 per dollar around noon. The market was also down ahead of the release of official data by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, traders said. A Reuters poll showed that December end-stocks are forecast to have risen 5.1 percent to 2.69 million tonnes, its highest level in over two years. Data for December will be released on Jan. 10 after 0430 GMT. In other related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.2 percent. The Dalian January palm oil contract declined 1.2 percent. Palm oil prices track the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0550 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2540 -30.00 2538 2541 70 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2571 -34.00 2571 2589 1181 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2577 -17.00 2568 2587 6573 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5298 -64.00 5294 5354 183428 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5752 -66.00 5748 5822 258668 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 33.63 +0.00 33.61 33.85 3198 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 559.10 -1.60 558.50 561.9 311 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 739 +0.80 737.3 740.3 1750 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 61.55 +0.11 61.53 61.74 20491 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9850 ringgit) ($1 = 63.3250 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.4886 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)