VEGOILS-Palm drops on slow buying from India, unexpected production fall

* Palm continues to fall to 2,479 rgt/T in early trade * Sentiment hit by slower India buying, lower production data * Palm biased to fall into 2,449-2,466 rgt/T range - Technicals By Liz Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in almost two weeks in early trade on Wednesday as subdued buying from India dampened market sentiment and the latest production figures disappointed traders. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.24 percent at 2,479 ringgit ($634.02) a tonne at noon, potentially charting a second day of falls. Trading volumes were robust, with 28,265 lots of 25 tonnes each during the first half. "The Indian rupee has fallen a lot, so buying power from India has reduced. Market is expecting India will not buy aggressively for now," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. However, data from Southern Palm Oil Millers Association on Wednesday showing a 22.6 percent fall in production for the Feb. 1-20 period, was likely to lend support. "There could be some short-covering from traders who sold down on Tuesday," the trader added. Another trader said the market adjusted to lower-than-expected production data from SPPOMA. "Market had factored in higher production. Given the production recovery in January and February year-on-year, we are expecting higher production this year which will exert pressure on inventory," the trader said. The market will take further cues from production data on Thursday, the traders said. The Chicago Board of Trade's March soybean oil contract fell 0.35 percent, while China's Dalian Commodity Exchange remains closed for the Lunar New Year celebrations and will reopen on Thursday. Palm oil prices are impacted by other rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil was biased to fall into a range of 2,449-2,466 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by a projection analysis and a wedge, Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals, Wang Tao said. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0550 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2501 -8.00 2499 2530 479 MY PALM OIL APR8 2485 -7.00 2484 2508 8158 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2479 -6.00 2475 2500 10993 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 31.94 -0.11 31.93 32.12 3595 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 579.00 -0.20 576.80 579.7 95 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 744.6 -1.80 743.7 746 7110 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 61.14 -0.65 61.02 61.70 34063 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9090 ringgit) ($1 = 64.8500 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3439 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)