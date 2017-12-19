VEGOILS-Palm drops over 1 pct at midday break on high stocks, weak demand

* Palm in line for second day of declines * Weaker overnight U.S. soy, China Dalian also weigh on market - trader * Dec 1-20 cargo surveyor data from ITS, SGS due Wednesday By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were down over 1 percent at midday on Tuesday as high end-stocks and sluggish demand dented sentiment while weakness in related edible oils compounded the decline. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.3 percent at 2,496 ringgit ($612.97) at the midday break, in line for a second straight day of losses. Palm had been on a downward trend on weak demand and high stockpiles before jumping nearly 3 percent to reach its highest levels in a week last Friday. Trading volumes stood at 19,491 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon on Tuesday. "Storage tanks are full and there is no demand," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Inventory levels in Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer after Indonesia, climbed to their highest in nearly two years at end-November. Stockpiles rose 16 percent to 2.56 million tonnes, official government data showed last week, while demand fell nearly 12 percent to 1.35 million tonnes in November. MYPOMS-TPO MYPOME-PO Cargo surveyor data for Malaysian palm oil shipments for the Dec. 1-20 period is scheduled for release on Wednesday after 0300 GMT. Another futures trader added that overnight weakness in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and current losses in palm olein on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange could hamper any attempt at recovery in Malaysian palm oil. Palm oil prices are impacted by the movements of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The January soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade saw a 0.4 percent decline in its previous trading session, but was last up 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1 percent, while the Dalian January palm olein contract declined 0.7 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0455 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2442 -26.00 2442 2462 707 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2470 -29.00 2469 2487 3553 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2496 -32.00 2496 2517 7511 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5248 -38.00 5242 5290 160488 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5770 -58.00 5768 5828 207180 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 33.05 +0.03 33.05 33.15 1338 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 559.30 -3.30 558.00 560.1 67 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 NYMEX CRUDE JAN8 57.29 +0.13 57.16 57.35 554 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0720 ringgit) ($1 = 64.1400 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)