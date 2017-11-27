VEGOILS-Palm drops to 1-week low on weaker related edible oils

* Palm falls to 2,952 rgt/T, weakest since Nov 21 * Market could further decline on production outlook - Trader * Palm may fall to 2,519-2,555 rgt/T range - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in a week during early trade on Monday, tracking softer edible oils on the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.4 percent to 2,594 ringgit ($630.68) a tonne at the midday break. It earlier fell to 2,592 ringgit, its lowest since Nov. 21. Traded volumes stood at 13,839 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "Palm is down on weaker U.S. soyoil and (other oils on) the Dalian Commodity Exchange," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. Another trader said palm prices could see further declines on prospects of higher-than-forecast output in Malaysia, the world's second largest producer after Indonesia. Production rose 12.9 percent at end-October, according to industry regulator data. MYPOMP-CPOTT Weakening exports could also further weigh on palm prices. Shipments from Malaysia fell 8.4 percent for the Nov. 1-25 period, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services on Saturday. In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.4 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1 percent. Dalian's January palm olein contract dropped 1.9 percent. Palm oil is impacted by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may fall into a range of 2,519-2,555 ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0542 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2500 -45.00 2500 2525 61 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2561 -39.00 2561 2580 950 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2594 -36.00 2592 2612 6027 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5404 -92.00 5394 5514 276490 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 5872 -58.00 5868 5944 182438 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 33.97 -0.12 33.91 34.3 9244 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 588.10 -2.10 586.40 588.8 195 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 733.15 -0.40 731.95 733.7 4810 NYMEX CRUDE JAN8 58.70 -0.25 58.62 58.99 35627 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1130 ringgit) ($1 = 64.7450 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5998 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)