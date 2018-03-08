VEGOILS-Palm drops to 2-1/2-month low on India duty hike

* Forecasts of higher production in March weigh on market * Indian buyers seek to cancel up to 100,000 t of cargoes * Palm oil may fall to 2,418 ringgit/tonne - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell nearly 1 percent to a two-and-a-half-month low on Thursday due to prospects of Indian importers cancelling shipments after a hike in import duty last week, and forecasts of higher production in March. Palm oil prices have dropped over 4 percent since last Thursday after top edible oils importer India raised import taxes on the vegetable oil to its highest level in more than a decade. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 2,429 ringgit ($622.34) a tonne at the midday break. Earlier in the session, it fell to the lowest level since Dec. 22 at 2,420 ringgit. Trading volumes stood at 15,814 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "The market is down on the back of cancelled shipments from India. Market is awaiting export figures, India demand is going to be crucial," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. Indian importers are seeking to cancel up to 100,000 tonnes of crude palm oil cargoes as costs have risen after the country raised import duty on the product last week, three trade sources told Reuters, adding that April imports were likely to be substantially lower. Overall exports from Malaysia are forecast to drop 11.9 percent to 1.33 million tonnes in February, according to a Reuters survey of eight traders, planters and analysts. "There are expectations of rising production (in March). Some preliminary figures already suggest that," said the trader. Meanwhile, February production is seen declining 12 percent to 1.4 million tonnes, while stocks are seen down 6.9 percent at 2.37 million tonnes. In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's May soybean oil contract was down 0.1 percent, while the May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.2 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract was down 1.8 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may fall to 2,418 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 2,448 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0431 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL APR8 2428 -18.00 2421 2433 551 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2429 -14.00 2420 2432 7243 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5152 -94.00 5134 5198 279316 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5728 -68.00 5716 5764 242174 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 32.08 +0.00 32.04 32.1 2687 INDIA PALM OIL MAR8 637.70 -1.40 635.70 637.8 35 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 61.27 +0.12 61.26 61.40 16174 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9030 ringgit) ($1 = 64.9550 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)