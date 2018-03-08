FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 5:14 AM / 2 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm drops to 2-1/2-month low on India duty hike

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Forecasts of higher production in March weigh on market
    * Indian buyers seek to cancel up to 100,000 t of cargoes
    * Palm oil may fall to 2,418 ringgit/tonne - Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell nearly 1 percent to a two-and-a-half-month low on Thursday
due to prospects of Indian importers cancelling shipments after
a hike in import duty last week, and forecasts of higher
production in March.
    Palm oil prices have dropped over 4 percent since last
Thursday after top edible oils importer India raised import
taxes on the vegetable oil to its highest level in more than a
decade.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.6 percent
at 2,429 ringgit ($622.34) a tonne at the midday break. Earlier
in the session, it fell to the lowest level since Dec. 22 at
2,420 ringgit.    
    Trading volumes stood at 15,814 lots of 25 tonnes each at
the midday break.
    "The market is down on the back of cancelled shipments from
India. Market is awaiting export figures, India demand is going
to be crucial," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. 
    Indian importers are seeking to cancel up to 100,000 tonnes
of crude palm oil cargoes as costs have risen after the country
raised import duty on the product last week, three trade sources
told Reuters, adding that April imports were likely to be
substantially lower.
    Overall exports from Malaysia are forecast to drop 11.9
percent to 1.33 million tonnes in February, according to a
Reuters survey of eight traders, planters and analysts.
    
    "There are expectations of rising production (in March).
Some preliminary figures already suggest that," said the trader.
    Meanwhile, February production is seen declining 12 percent
to 1.4 million tonnes, while stocks are seen down 6.9 percent at
2.37 million tonnes.
    In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's May
soybean oil contract was down 0.1 percent, while the May
soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange fell
1.2 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract was down
1.8 percent.
    Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in rival edible
oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils
market.
    Palm oil may fall to 2,418 ringgit per tonne, as it has
broken a support at 2,448 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters
market analyst for commodities and energy
technicals.
    
    Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0431 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last   Change     Low   High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       MAR8        0    +0.00       0      0       0
 MY PALM OIL       APR8     2428   -18.00    2421   2433     551
 MY PALM OIL       MAY8     2429   -14.00    2420   2432    7243
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  MAY8     5152   -94.00    5134   5198  279316
 CHINA SOYOIL      MAY8     5728   -68.00    5716   5764  242174
 CBOT SOY OIL      MAY8    32.08    +0.00   32.04   32.1    2687
 INDIA PALM OIL    MAR8   637.70    -1.40  635.70  637.8      35
 INDIA SOYOIL      MAR8        0    +0.00       0      0       0
 NYMEX CRUDE       APR8    61.27    +0.12   61.26  61.40   16174
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1 = 3.9030 ringgit)
($1 = 64.9550 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.3230 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
