VEGOILS-Palm edges lower on weaker related oils

* Palm in line for third session of declines in four * Market trades cautiously ahead of export data, national holidays - Trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures declined during early trade on Tuesday, poised for a third session of losses in four, as they tracked losses in related edible oils. Palm oil prices are affected by performances in other oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.8 percent at 2,500 ringgit ($642.18) a tonne at the midday break. It rose 1.4 percent in the previous session, its sharpest daily gain in nearly a month. Trading volumes stood at 12,076 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "Overseas markets are all lower, so palm is under pressure but the fall is slow perhaps due to expectations of lower production," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, referring to related edible oils such as soyoil on the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. Palm oil output is expected to see declines in the first quarter of the year, in line with seasonal trend, reducing market supply and lending support to prices. MYPOMP-CPOTT Another trader added that palm could trade cautiously ahead of cargo surveyor data release and ahead of the national holidays. Cargo surveyor data for Malaysia's January exports from Intertek Testing Services is scheduled for release on Wednesday after 0300 GMT, while data from Societe Generale de Surveillance will be released on Friday. Palm oil shipments from Malaysia during Jan. 1-25 fell about 7 percent versus the corresponding period last month. Malaysian markets will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for national holidays, and will resume trading on Friday. In related edible oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped as much as 0.6 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped up to 1.5 percent. In other related edible oils, the Dalian May palm oil contract fell up to 0.9 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0454 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2495 -19.00 2490 2500 236 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2501 -16.00 2498 2512 657 MY PALM OIL APR8 2500 -19.00 2494 2514 5694 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5192 -46.00 5184 5260 261540 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5738 -74.00 5726 5822 281348 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.71 -0.16 32.67 32.97 4782 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 559.30 -1.10 559.20 559.8 33 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 747.7 -2.95 747.5 750 2690 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 64.89 -0.67 64.87 65.56 51229 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.8930 ringgit) ($1 = 63.6650 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)