VEGOILS-Palm edges up in cautious trade ahead of official data

* Mkt may give up gains on technical correction - trader * Palm to test resistance at 2,737 rgt/tonne - technicals * MPOB data due at 0430 GMT on Oct. 10 By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded slightly higher in quiet trade on Friday ahead of the release of official data for September, but were set to finish the week stronger after two consecutive weeks of declines. The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1 percent at 2,722 ringgit ($642.74) a tonne at the midday break. The contract has gained 1 percent so far this week, hitting a one-week high on Thursday, after two straight weekly falls. Traded volumes stood at 17,404 lots of 25 tonnes each at Friday noon. "The market is quiet today, it lacks direction as people are waiting for the data," said a trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to the monthly data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB). "Exports, however, were seen strong... And production is not coming up as fast as expected," he added. The market could give up the slight gain made in early trade on a technical correction due to caution ahead of the data, said another trader. A Reuters poll showed September end-stocks likely rose 3.2 percent from a month earlier to 2 million tonnes, their highest since February 2016. MYPOMS-TPO Output is seen rising to 1.84 million tonnes, the strongest in nearly two years, while exports are forecast to gain 7.8 percent to 1.60 million tonnes. MYPOMP-CPOTT MYPOME-PO In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was last down 0.1 percent. China's markets are closed this week for holidays. Palm oil prices are affected by the performance of related edible oils including soy, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may pull back to a support at 2,694 ringgit per tonne before retesting a resistance at 2,737 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0534 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL NOV7 2729 +8.00 2710 2734 308 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2722 +2.00 2706 2732 8864 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 32.96 +0.00 32.95 33.04 1831 INDIA PALM OIL OCT7 538.00 +1.70 536.10 538.3 286 INDIA SOYOIL OCT7 661.05 +0.75 657.8 661.75 2200 NYMEX CRUDE NOV7 50.74 -0.05 50.69 50.79 10525 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2350 ringgit) ($1 = 65.2550 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6533 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)