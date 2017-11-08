VEGOILS-Palm edges up on stronger soyoil, weather outlook

* Palm in line for second day of gains * Daily rains could affect production - trader * Palm may end drop at 2,756 rgt/T - technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged up in early trade on Wednesday, on track for a second day of gains on the back of strength in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,794 ringgit ($660.99) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 15,553 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "Palm is up as soy is also up. The spread between soybean oil and palm oil has widened a bit," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. A widening spread between the two edible oils typically prompts buyers to switch to the cheaper palm oil. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday, and was last up 0.1 percent on Wednesday. Its spread with palm oil was at $111 around 0455 GMT, up from $96 last Friday. Palm oil is affected by movements in related oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The market was also up on sentiment that the year-end monsoon rains could lower production, added the trader, as heavy rains can disrupt the harvesting process. Production in Malaysia, the second largest palm producer after Indonesia, is forecast to rise in October by 9.4 percent to 1.95 million tonnes, according to a Reuters survey. Official data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled for release on Friday. Palm oil may end its current drop above a support at 2,756 ringgit per tonne, and then resume its uptrend, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.3 percent, while the January palm olein contract on Dalian fell 0.2 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0458 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2775 +8.00 2770 2783 223 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2794 +9.00 2788 2802 8156 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5638 -10.00 5608 5654 153856 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6144 +18.00 6112 6158 142266 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 35.06 +0.04 34.93 35.06 3468 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 562.70 +4.60 557.20 565.4 438 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 702.5 +5.25 697.5 702.9 940 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 56.99 -0.21 56.93 57.14 19901 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2270 ringgit) ($1 = 65.0950 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6376 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Pullin)