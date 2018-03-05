VEGOILS-Palm extends fall to 1-month low on India tax hike, stronger ringgit

* Palm down for a third straight session * Palm may fall to 2,439 rgt/T - technicals * Malaysia Feb exports seen down 11.9 pct - Reuters survey By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped up to 1 percent on Monday, extending falls into a third session, after India raised import taxes on the tropical oil last week while a stronger ringgit also weighed on prices. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.8 percent at 2,454 ringgit ($629.72) a tonne at the midday break, after shedding about 3 percent on Friday. Earlier in the session, it fell to its lowest in a month at 2,449 ringgit. Trading volumes stood at 5,080 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "Sentiment has been weakened after India raised import duties. There is a lack of fresh supportive news to reverse it yet," said a futures trader based in Kuala Lumpur, adding that sentiment was also cautious ahead of an industry conference this week. Top edible oils importer India said late on Thursday that it would raise import taxes on palm oil to the highest level in more than a decade. "However, India would still need to buy (palm oil) if their crop is poor," said the trader. Malaysian palm oil exports rose 6 percent on month to 1.5 million tonnes in January, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. MYPOME-PO Exports from Malaysia are forecast to drop 11.9 percent to 1.33 million tonnes in February, according to a Reuters survey of eight traders, planters and analysts. Production in February is seen declining 12 percent to 1.4 million tonnes, while stocks are seen down 6.9 percent at 2.37 million tonnes. Gains in the ringgit, palm's traded currency, usually make the vegetable oil more expensive for foreign buyers. The Malaysian currency had strengthened by 0.1 percent against the dollar to 3.8970 by noon. In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's May soybean oil contract was up 0.1 percent, while the May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.2 percent. The Dalian May palm oil contract was down 1 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may break a support at 2,464 ringgit per tonne and fall more to the next support at 2,439 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0500 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2476 -20.00 2476 2476 10 MY PALM OIL APR8 2460 -20.00 2456 2466 121 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2454 -20.00 2449 2461 3443 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5236 -54.00 5210 5280 271748 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5838 +10.00 5808 5886 312706 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 32.34 +0.06 32.17 32.42 5457 INDIA PALM OIL MAR8 635.50 +15.70 634.80 638.3 1501 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 773 +17.65 770 778 8870 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 61.40 +0.15 61.40 61.75 39913 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.8970 ringgit) ($1 = 65.0200 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)