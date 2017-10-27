FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm extends gains on global cues, solid export data
#Asia
October 27, 2017 / 5:44 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm extends gains on global cues, solid export data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Palm up on worries La Nina could hurt production - trader
    * Weaker ringgit also supports prices - trader
    * Palm may gain more to Sept. 14 high of 2,860 rgt/tonne - techs

    By Tavleen Tarrant
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday
and were headed for a third consecutive session of gains, on the back of
strength in soyoil markets, solid export data from cargo surveyors and a weaker
ringgit.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 2,827 ringgit ($666.59) a
tonne. It has risen more than 3 percent so far in the week, in what could be its
sharpest gain in six weeks. 
    Traded volumes stood at 16,700 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on
Friday.
    "Palm oil is up due to strong soybean oil (market)," said a Kuala
Lumpur-based futures trader, referring to the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and
the Dalian Commodity Exchange.
    Movements in related oils impact palm prices as they compete for a share in
the global vegetable oils market.
    The December soybean oil contract on the CBOT rose by 0.3 percent.
The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian gained up to 0.3 percent,
while the January palm olein contract rose as much as 0.5 percent.
    The market is buoyed by continued optimism about exports, while concerns
that the La Nina weather pattern could hurt production also supported prices,
said a second trader.
    Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed on Wednesday that
exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Oct. 1-25 rose 8.6 percent to
1,177,939 tonnes from 1,085,116 tonnes shipped a month earlier.
    Data from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance showed exports of
Malaysian palm oil products during Oct. 1-25 rose 8.3 percent to 1,197,237
tonnes from 1,105,555 tonnes shipped a month ago.
    Another trader attributed the rise in palm prices to a weaker ringgit. A
weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive to buyers holding foreign
currencies.
    The ringgit declined 0.2 percent to 4.2410 ringgit per U.S. dollar. 
    Palm oil is poised to break a resistance at 2,812 ringgit per tonne, and
gain more to the Sept. 14 high of 2,860 ringgit, says Reuters market analyst for
commodities and energy technicals, Wang Tao.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0435 GMT
 Contract           Month     Last   Change     Low    High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL        NOV7      2800   +15.00    2796    2800       37
 MY PALM OIL        DEC7      2808   +12.00    2805    2813      782
 MY PALM OIL        JAN8      2827   +14.00    2817    2832     8834
 CHINA PALM OLEIN   JAN8      5716   +28.00    5666    5726   234286
 CHINA SOYOIL       JAN8      6136   +20.00    6110    6146   170576
 CBOT SOY OIL       DEC7     34.61    +0.11   34.45   34.63     2648
 INDIA PALM OIL     OCT7    545.50    +1.30  544.80   545.5       18
 INDIA SOYOIL       NOV7     677.4    +0.80  677.35   677.8      820
 NYMEX CRUDE        DEC7     52.62    -0.02   52.60   52.82    14248
 
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese
 yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2410 ringgit)
($1 = 65.0275 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6486 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

