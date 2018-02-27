VEGOILS-Palm extends rise tracking overnight gains in US soyoil

* Palm up for a third straight session * Palm has risen 2.3 pct so far in Feb * Dalian palm olein also seen supportive - trader * Palm poised to break resistance at 2,562 rgt/T - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Tuesday and were headed for a third straight session of gains, supported by overnight strength in rival oilseed soyoil on the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 2,549 ringgit ($651.92) a tonne at the midday break. It hit a two-week high of 2,555 ringgit in the previous session, and has gained 2.3 percent so far this month. Trading volumes stood at 8,371 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Tuesday. "Palm rose tracking yesterday's U.S. soyoil and this morning's Dalian refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The Chicago Board of Trade's March soybean oil contract rose 0.8 percent on Monday, in line with soybeans, lifted by weather forecasts indicating little rain relief for parched crop belts in Argentina, the world's third-largest soybean exporter. It was last down 0.1 percent on Tuesday. In other related oils, the May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange edged down 0.03 percent, while the Dalian May palm oil contract was up 0.4 percent. It rose over 1 percent in the previous session. Palm oil is poised to break a resistance at 2,562 ringgit per tonne and rise more towards the next resistance at 2,592 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0526 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2562 +7.00 2557 2562 93 MY PALM OIL APR8 2557 +6.00 2548 2557 693 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2549 +9.00 2537 2549 4993 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5284 +20.00 5262 5300 196120 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5762 -2.00 5748 5794 213098 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 32.82 -0.03 32.8 32.88 2486 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 584.60 -0.50 584.60 585.6 47 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 752.05 -0.95 751.35 753 1120 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 63.78 -0.13 63.67 64.08 27713 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9100 ringgit) ($1 = 64.8800 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3056 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)