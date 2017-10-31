FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm falls after 4 sessions of gains on weaker soyoil
October 31, 2017 / 6:07 AM / in a day

VEGOILS-Palm falls after 4 sessions of gains on weaker soyoil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Palm posts biggest intraday percentage drop in 2 wks
    * Malaysia's Oct palm oil exports rise 2.5 pct - ITS
    * Palm heads for third monthly gain in four, up 4.6 pct

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell on Tuesday after four straight sessions of gains on
weakness in related edible oils, while shipment data from a
cargo surveyor did little to support the market.    
    The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down
0.7 percent at 2,820 ringgit ($666.98) a tonne after posting its
biggest intraday percentage drop in two weeks.
    It has risen 4.6 percent so far this month, heading for a
third monthly gain in four.  
    Traded volumes stood at 10,235 lots of 25 tonnes each at the
midday break on Tuesday.
    "The market is down on a correction and due to externals.
They didn't go up, so palm followed," said a futures trader from
Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on the U.S. Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. 
    "Exports also came in within market expectations," he said.
    Malaysian palm oil shipments in October rose 2.5 percent
from the previous month, according to data from cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services.
    Gains in exports have been slowing since mid-September as
demand ebbs after the major festivities of Diwali in India and
the Mid-Autumn festival in China.
    Palm oil usage usually slows during winter in markets such
as China and Europe as the tropical oil solidifies in cold
temperatures. 
    In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil
contract on the CBOT fell 0.2 percent, while the January
soybean oil contract on the Dalian was down 0.5 percent.
    The January palm olein contract on the Dalian was
flat. 
    Prices of palm oil are impacted by movements in related
oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils
market.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0525 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low   High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL       NOV7     2788  -18.00    2787   2798      109
 MY PALM OIL       DEC7     2798  -17.00    2797   2807      344
 MY PALM OIL       JAN8     2820  -19.00    2817   2830     4649
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5722   +0.00    5712   5752   180076
 CHINA SOYOIL      JAN8     6118  -28.00    6108   6156   173976
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    34.62   -0.06   34.56  34.75     2919
 INDIA PALM OIL    OCT7   545.40   +0.00  545.40  545.6      157
 INDIA SOYOIL      NOV7    674.8   -0.90   674.6  675.5     1180
 NYMEX CRUDE       DEC7    53.99   -0.16   53.96  54.12    11174
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2280 ringgit)
($1 = 64.8225 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6229 Chinese yuan) 

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
