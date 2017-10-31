VEGOILS-Palm falls after 4 sessions of gains on weaker soyoil

* Palm posts biggest intraday percentage drop in 2 wks * Malaysia's Oct palm oil exports rise 2.5 pct - ITS * Palm heads for third monthly gain in four, up 4.6 pct By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday after four straight sessions of gains on weakness in related edible oils, while shipment data from a cargo surveyor did little to support the market. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 2,820 ringgit ($666.98) a tonne after posting its biggest intraday percentage drop in two weeks. It has risen 4.6 percent so far this month, heading for a third monthly gain in four. Traded volumes stood at 10,235 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Tuesday. "The market is down on a correction and due to externals. They didn't go up, so palm followed," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. "Exports also came in within market expectations," he said. Malaysian palm oil shipments in October rose 2.5 percent from the previous month, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. Gains in exports have been slowing since mid-September as demand ebbs after the major festivities of Diwali in India and the Mid-Autumn festival in China. Palm oil usage usually slows during winter in markets such as China and Europe as the tropical oil solidifies in cold temperatures. In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the CBOT fell 0.2 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian was down 0.5 percent. The January palm olein contract on the Dalian was flat. Prices of palm oil are impacted by movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0525 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2788 -18.00 2787 2798 109 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2798 -17.00 2797 2807 344 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2820 -19.00 2817 2830 4649 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5722 +0.00 5712 5752 180076 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6118 -28.00 6108 6156 173976 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.62 -0.06 34.56 34.75 2919 INDIA PALM OIL OCT7 545.40 +0.00 545.40 545.6 157 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 674.8 -0.90 674.6 675.5 1180 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 53.99 -0.16 53.96 54.12 11174 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2280 ringgit) ($1 = 64.8225 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6229 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)