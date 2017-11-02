VEGOILS-Palm falls, following weakness in soybean oil

* Market awaits end to Bali industry conference on Nov 2-3 * Palm following weakness in soybean oil on CBOT - trader (Updates with prices and quotes) By Tavleen Tarrant KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Thursday, tracking weak soyoil prices and as traders awaited price forecasts from an industry conference. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.6 percent at 2,821 ringgit ($667.06) a tonne at the closing session. It gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday. Traded volumes stood at 30,455 lots of 25 tonnes each at the close on Thursday. Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) had fallen since the mid-day break, which contributed to palm's drop, said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. The December soybean oil contract on the CBOT fell 0.5 percent on Thursday. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.3 percent, while the January palm olein contract was down 0.07 percent. Prices of palm oil are impacted by movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. "There is some bargain buying in crude palm oil on lower levels ahead of the conference in Bali, as analysts will be delivering their speeches in the afternoon tomorrow," said the trader, referring to the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference which wraps up in Bali on Friday. Top industry analysts James Fry, Thomas Mielke and Dorab Mistry are scheduled to speak at the conference and provide their price outlooks. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1034 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2799 -6.00 2797 2811 63 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2803 -14.00 2799 2825 654 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2820 -16.00 2817 2845 18426 CHINA PALM JAN8 5698 -4.00 5662 5710 260312 OLEIN CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6134 +18.00 6088 6150 244714 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.72 -0.18 34.67 35.1 13534 INDIA PALM NOV7 556.00 +6.20 547.10 558.8 2218 OIL INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 697 +11.05 686 699.95 18620 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 54.35 +0.05 53.99 54.47 103037 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2290 ringgit) ($1 = 64.6300 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Bill Tarrant)