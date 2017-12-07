VEGOILS-Palm falls for fourth session, tracking weakness in related oils

* Palm hits lowest in nearly five months at 2,506 rgt * Palm down 3 pct so far this week * Palm may test support at 2,519 rgt/tonne - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended falls into a fourth session on Thursday and hit their lowest in nearly five months, tracking weakness in related edible oils. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,525 ringgit ($618.72) a tonne at the midday break. Earlier in the session, it dropped as much as 1.1 percent to its lowest since July 19 at 2,506 ringgit. It has shed about 3 percent so far this week, heading for a sixth straight weekly fall, and declined about 10 percent since Nov. 1. Traded volumes stood at 11,960 lots of 25 tonnes each at Thursday noon. "We're seeing some spillover from the overnight drop in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Heavy losses on Dalian may extend palm's downside, said another trader. Palm oil prices are affected by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The January soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1 percent in the previous session, in line with a broad downturn seen in many commodities, as the U.S. dollar strengthened. It was last down 0.03 percent at 0430 GMT on Thursday. In other related oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.2 percent, while the Dalian January palm olein contract declined 1.3 percent. Palm oil may test a support at 2,519 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a loss to the next support at 2,491 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0433 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2440 +5.00 2435 2441 70 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2497 -10.00 2478 2501 336 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2525 -10.00 2506 2530 5950 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5336 -68.00 5292 5388 292570 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5920 -70.00 5876 5990 290058 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 33.16 +0.00 33.01 33.23 3376 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 574.00 -0.30 574.00 574.9 10 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 NYMEX CRUDE JAN8 56.17 +0.21 55.99 56.19 19502 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0810 ringgit) ($1 = 64.5050 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6132 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)