VEGOILS-Palm falls from one-month top on correction, higher stocks outlook

* Palm in line for first decline in three days * Market up 3.3 percent on-week so far * Malaysian industry regulator data scheduled for release on Jan. 10 By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell in early trade on Thursday on the back of a technical correction, falling from their highest in a month hit during the previous session. Expectations of rising end-stocks also weighed on the market, according to a trader from Kuala Lumpur. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.8 percent to 2,586 ringgit ($644.08) a tonne at the midday break, in line for its first decline in three days. Palm, however, is up 3.3 percent for the week so far, after surging nearly 3 percent in the previous trading session on expectations of improving demand. Trading volumes stood at 36,621 lots of 25 tonnes each. "The market is seeing some profit-taking... Today it is undergoing a correction after yesterday," said a Kuala Lumpur- based trader, referring to Wednesday's gain. The market also expects rising end-stocks on-month in Malaysia for December, he added. Stockpiles had already risen to the highest level in nearly two years in November, up 16 percent to 2.56 million tonnes, according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. MYPOMS-TPO Official data for December will be released on Jan. 10. In other related oils, the March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was trading flat around 0527 GMT, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.5 percent. The Dalian January palm oil contract gained 0.6 percent. Palm oil prices track the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0527 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2534 -21.00 2534 2538 99 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2570 -20.00 2570 2596 1353 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2586 -20.00 2585 2611 14649 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5352 +34.00 5346 5384 257420 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5804 +30.00 5784 5824 210362 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 33.9 -0.06 33.82 33.96 3205 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 563.50 -0.60 562.50 564.6 198 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 737.2 +2.05 735 737.9 3410 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 62.08 +0.45 61.76 62.14 37007 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0150 ringgit) ($1 = 63.4825 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5065 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)