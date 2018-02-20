VEGOILS-Palm falls on slowing exports, ringgit strength

* Palm falls to 2,498 rgt/T in early trade * Exports slightly slowing but mkt supported by tighter output - Trader * Palm remains neutral in 2,486-2,518 rgt/T range - Technicals By Liz Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell in early trade on Tuesday, as export growth slowed and sustained strength in the ringgit marred sentiment. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.68 percent at 2,498 ringgit ($642.32) a tonne at noon, reversing Monday's gains. Palm had hit its lowest since Feb. 9 on Monday, before rebounding to a gain at the day's close. Trading volumes stood at 10,627 lots of 25 tonnes each. "Exports are slowing slightly, compared to earlier this month when the numbers were up nearly 15 percent in the first ten days of February," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for the Feb. 1-20 period rose 8.8 percent to 791,992 tonnes from the 727,958 tonnes shipped a month ago, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Tuesday. Despite that, the trader said the Malaysian palm oil market was supported by tightness in Indonesia's production and lower output expected in February due to a shorter working period. The market's attention will soon shift towards production figures due this Thursday, the trader added. Another trader said the market could have been expecting positive exports figures, and sold on the news. "The ringgit is partly weighing on palm as well," the trader added. The ringgit, palm's traded currency, retained its strength from Monday at 3.8890 against the dollar at noon. A stronger ringgit usually makes palm oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The Chicago Board of Trade's March soybean oil contract rose 0.6 percent, while China's Dalian Commodity Exchange remains closed for the Lunar New Year celebrations and will reopen on Thursday. Palm oil prices are impacted by other rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil looks neutral in a narrow range of 2,486-2,518 ringgit per tonne, although the bias could be towards the upside, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0517 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2515 -15.00 2508 2535 298 MY PALM OIL APR8 2501 -15.00 2498 2521 2171 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2498 -17.00 2496 2520 5123 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 31.93 +0.20 31.68 31.99 5782 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 579.00 -1.90 578.30 581 159 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 737 +0.50 737 737.3 30 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 62.38 +0.70 61.63 62.74 16089 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.8890 ringgit) ($1 = 64.4150 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3438 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)