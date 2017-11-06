VEGOILS-Palm falls to two-week low on rising output, inventory f'cast

* Market falls to 2,782 rgt/T, weakest since Oct 25 * Weaker rival oils weighing on palm - Trader * Palm may drop to 2,779 rgt/T - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid in early trade on Monday, in line for a third consecutive day of losses, as sentiment turned bearish over expectations of rising production and end-stock levels. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.8 percent to 2,783 ringgit ($656.52) a tonne at the midday break. It earlier fell to a low of 2,782 ringgit, its weakest levels since Oct. 25. Traded volumes stood at 11,414 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon on Monday. Malaysian palm oil output is seen rising to a two-year peak in October, lifting inventories to their highest since January 2016, boosted by holiday season demand and a higher number of working days, according to a Reuters poll. "Production and end-stocks are seen rising, followed by weak externals seen in both Dalian and soyoil," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to weakness in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. "The only concern is the weather, which may turn this bear around," he said, referring to the year end monsoon rains which could disrupt the harvesting process in the short term. October production in Malaysia is seen rising 9.4 percent from September to 1.95 million tonnes, while end-stocks are pegged at 2.2 million tonnes, up 9.6 percent on-month, showed the Reuters poll. Exports in October are likely to gain 2.3 percent to 1.55 million tonnes. In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.1 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.6 percent. The January palm olein contract on Dalian was down 1.1 percent. Prices of palm oil are impacted by movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may drop to 2,779 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 2,808 ringgit, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0535 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2764 -20.00 2764 2765 2 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2769 -20.00 2768 2776 392 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2783 -23.00 2782 2795 5457 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5600 -54.00 5582 5678 252892 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6080 -30.00 6060 6134 254642 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.41 -0.01 34.32 34.48 2897 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 556.10 +1.90 551.00 556.6 298 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 696 +0.45 692.5 696 4470 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 55.77 +0.13 55.68 56.00 32029 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2390 ringgit) ($1 = 64.7300 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6340 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Vyas Mohan)