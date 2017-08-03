FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm heads for 3rd session of fall on forecasts of rising output
August 3, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 months ago

VEGOILS-Palm heads for 3rd session of fall on forecasts of rising output

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Weaker performing related edible oils weigh on market -
trader
    * Palm oil may retest support at 2,624 rgt/tonne -
Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
were headed for a third straight session of decline on Thursday
as forecasts of rising output, and weaker performing related
edible oils weighed on the market.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down
0.7 percent at 2,624 ringgit ($612.58) at the midday break.    
    Palm oil has shed 1.2 percent so far this week and is in
line for its first weekly decline in a month and a half.
    Traded volumes stood at 32,098 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon on Thursday.
    "Today's market is down tracking external activities as well
as being cautious of better production forecast," said a Kuala
Lumpur-based futures trader. 
    The market is, however, not sure about the extent of the
rise in production, said the trader, supporting palm prices at
times.
    "We had expected monthly stocks to rise to 2 million tonnes,
but until now stocks are at 1.5 million tonnes. So, pricing has
been erratic," the trader added.
    Last official data showed Malaysia's June end-stocks at 1.52
million tonnes, down 1.9 percent from the previous month.
MYPOMS-TPO 
    Inventories and output for July are expected to rise in line
with seasonal trend, while cargo surveyor data also showed an
increase in demand from Europe and China. 
    China has bought 12 cargoes of palm oil in the past seven
days, the China National Grain and Oils Information Center
(CNGOIC) said in a report on Thursday, totalling up to 120,000
tonnes for shipment in the fourth quarter of the year. 
    China's total stocks at ports are around 320,000 tonnes,
below the average of 630,000 tonnes at the same time last year,
according to the CNGOIC. 
    Monthly arrivals in August and September are forecast at
over 500,000 tonnes.
    In other related oils, the October soybean oil contract
 on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.3 percent, while
the January soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
 fell 0.6 percent. 
    The January palm olein contract dropped 0.3
percent. 
    Palm oil may retest a support at 2,624 ringgit per tonne, a
break below which could cause a further loss to the next support
at 2,600 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst for commodities
and energy technicals Wang Tao.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0551 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low   High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2595  -35.00    2595   2610       64
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2611  -20.00    2611   2626     1716
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2624  -18.00    2623   2640     7415
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5378  -16.00    5352   5428   375082
 CHINA SOYOIL      JAN8     6230  -36.00    6216   6306   356362
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    34.49   -0.06   34.45  34.58     4677
 INDIA PALM OIL    AUG7   486.80   -0.10  484.80    487      269
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7    644.8   +0.30     643    645     2480
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    49.41   -0.18   49.37  49.60    21486
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2835 ringgit)
($1 = 63.6400 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7257 Chinese yuan)  

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Additional reporting by Dominique
Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

