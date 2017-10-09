VEGOILS-Palm heads for fifth day of gains tracking U.S. soyoil

* Market gains on expectations of rising exports - trader * Palm oil may rise into 2,765-2,791 ringgit range - technicals * MPOB data due at 0430 GMT on Oct. 10 By Emily Chow and Tavleen Tarrant KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded higher on Monday, in line for their fifth session of gains, tracking strength in related edible oils and ahead of an official September data release later this week. "Palm oil is trading higher in view of gains in competing vegetable oils," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade. Another trader said market was buoyed by expectations of stronger exports, referring to Malaysian palm oil shipment data from cargo surveyor companies Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release official data for September on Oct. 10. The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 2,743 ringgit ($648.46) a tonne at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 21,677 lots of 25 tonnes each at Monday noon. However, traders say gains could be short-lived and prices may drop before the week ends. "I don't think market gains can sustain as there is an increase in Indonesian and Malaysian production," says a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Palm oil production typically sees gains in the third and fourth quarter of the year in line with seasonal trend. September output is seen rising up to 1.84 million tonnes, the strongest in nearly two years, according to a Reuters poll, while end-stocks likely rose 3.2 percent from a month earlier to 2 million tonnes, their highest since February 2016. MYPOMS-TPO MYPOMP-CPOTT Exports are forecast to gain 7.8 percent to 1.60 million tonnes. MYPOME-PO In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed as much as 0.5 percent. The January soybean oil contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange gained up to 0.6 percent, while the January palm olein contract rose as much as 1.1 percent. Palm oil prices are affected by the performance of related edible oils including soy, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may break resistance at 2,737 ringgit per tonne and rise into a range at 2,765-2,791 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0540 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT7 2744 +3.00 2744 2750 189 MY PALM OIL NOV7 2744 +11.00 2741 2750 675 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2743 +13.00 2733 2746 9074 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5568 +56.00 5558 5620 231818 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6104 +30.00 6102 6148 150000 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.13 +0.00 33.01 33.21 3740 INDIA PALM OIL OCT7 539.00 +1.80 538.50 540.5 244 INDIA SOYOIL OCT7 658 +0.40 657.5 662.8 1100 NYMEX CRUDE NOV7 49.47 +0.18 49.24 49.52 23326 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2300 ringgit) ($1 = 65.2900 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6330 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow and Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)