VEGOILS-Palm hits 1-mth low on weaker crude oil, stronger ringgit

* Palm down for fifth consecutive session * Palm may fall more to 2,709 rgt/T - technicals * Cargo surveyor data showing lower exports weighs on mkt - trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit their lowest in nearly one month on Wednesday, tracking weakness in crude oil and as the ringgit strengthened. The Malaysian currency hit its strongest in about a year against the dollar and was last up 0.3 percent at 4.1820 around noon. Gains in the ringgit, the currency of trade for palm, usually make the edible oil more expensive for foreign buyers. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was 0.1 percent lower at 2,714 ringgit ($648.97) a tonne at the midday break, down for a fifth straight session. Earlier in the day, it hit its lowest since Oct. 19 at 2,711 ringgit. Traded volumes stood at 15,174 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "Palm's downside trend may prolong in view of the strengthening ringgit and weakness on the energy front," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Crude oil prices fell over 1 percent, continuing Tuesday's slide after the International Energy Agency cast doubts over the past few months' narrative of tightening fuel markets. Global oil demand growth looks likely to increase more slowly over the coming months, as warmer temperatures cut consumption, which may tilt the market back into surplus in the first half of next year, the agency said. Lower exports also weighed on the market, said another trader, referring to cargo surveyor data that was released before the midday break. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-15 fell 4.3 percent from a month earlier, data from Intertek Testing Services showed. Appetite for palm oil usually slows towards the end of the year in markets with winter seasons such as China and Europe, as the tropical oil solidifies in cold temperatures. In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.2 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange declined 0.8 percent. Dalian's January palm olein contract was down 0.9 percent. Palm oil is impacted by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil's February contract may fall more to 2,709 ringgit per tonne as it has broken a support at 2,739 ringgit, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0500 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2710 +56.00 2710 2710 1 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2693 +0.00 2690 2699 261 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2714 -3.00 2711 2723 6977 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5508 -48.00 5466 5538 229712 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 5990 -48.00 5982 6036 201272 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.06 +0.05 34.01 34.13 4803 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 561.50 +0.70 561.00 562.4 75 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 688.2 -1.90 688.2 690 280 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 55.03 -0.67 54.99 55.16 17828 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1820 ringgit) ($1 = 65.3500 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6306 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)