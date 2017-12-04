VEGOILS-Palm hits 1-wk top tracking gains in related edible oils

* Palm in line for second straight session of gains * Worries over floods on east coast support mkt - trader * Palm may rise to 2,645 ringgit/tonne - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit a one-week high on Monday, tracking gains in related edible oils on the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. Concerns that floods on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia could hit production also supported the market, said traders. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.7 percent at 2,621 ringgit ($642.56) a tonne at the midday break, heading for a second straight session of gains. Earlier in the session, the contract hit its strongest level since Nov. 24 at 2,625 ringgit. Traded volumes stood at 11,316 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The market is up on Dalian and soyoil strength," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. "Although some are feeling jittery about the floods in Kelantan, Terengganu and small parts of Pahang, all bearish news is already factored in," he said, referring to the flood situation in the east coast states of Peninsular Malaysia. Year-end monsoon rains which lead to floods could hit palm oil production in the short term by disrupting the harvesting process. Production in Malaysia, the world's second largest producer after Indonesia, could see a monthly decline in November after industry regulator data showed that output hit the 2 million tonne mark in October, a gain of 12.9 percent from the previous month. MYPOMP-CPOTT Palm oil is also impacted by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The January soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.7 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.1 percent after rising as much as 0.6 percent. In other related edible oils, Dalian's January palm olein contract rose 0.6 percent. Palm oil may break a resistance at 2,612 ringgit per tonne and rise more to the next resistance at 2,645 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0509 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2505 +10.00 2505 2519 11 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2588 +22.00 2571 2589 497 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2621 +18.00 2608 2625 6476 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5488 +48.00 5436 5508 269016 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 6046 +10.00 6010 6062 245844 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 33.91 +0.00 33.71 33.93 7016 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 586.60 +2.20 586.00 587 60 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 732.8 +1.55 730.6 734 1160 NYMEX CRUDE JAN8 57.95 -0.41 57.83 58.34 24899 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0790 ringgit) ($1 = 64.4200 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6133 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)