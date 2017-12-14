FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits 16-month low on low demand, high stockpiles
#Asia
December 14, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 2 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits 16-month low on low demand, high stockpiles

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Palm hits 2,424 rgt/tonne, lowest since August 2016
    * Weakness in edible oils on Dalian bourse weighs on mkt
    * Palm down 6.4 pct this month after Nov's 7.5 pct drop

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
hit a 16-month low on Thursday, weighed down by low demand and
high stockpiles, while weakness in edible oils on China's Dalian
Commodity Exchange also weighed on sentiment.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped as
much as 1.4 percent to its lowest since Aug. 8, 2016 at 2,424
ringgit ($594.70), before settling down 0.9 percent at 2,436
ringgit a tonne at the midday break.
    Palm oil has been on a downward trend recently, shedding 6.4
percent so far this month after declining 7.5 percent in
November. It has dropped 1.7 percent so far this week in what
could be its seventh straight weekly fall.
    Trading volumes stood at 23,763 lots of 25 tonnes each at
the midday break on Thursday.
    "Dalian is down a lot. As palm is weighed down by bumper
stocks and slow demand, we drop with a bit of weakness
externally," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, referring to
related edible oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange. 
    Palm oil prices are affected by other edible oils as they
compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
    The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was down 1.4 percent, while the Dalian January
palm olein contract dropped 1.6 percent.
    In Malaysia, stocks at the end of November increased to 2.56
million tonnes, the highest since late 2015, while data from
cargo surveyors showed exports in the first 10 days of December
fell 16-22 percent from a month earlier.
MYPOMS-TPO
    Palm oil demand usually weakens at year-end as it solidifies
in cold temperatures, leading buyers such as China and Europe in
the northern hemisphere to reduce purchases.  
    In other related oils, the January soybean oil contract
 on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4 percent.

    Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0541 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last   Change     Low   High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       DEC7        0    +0.00       0      0     100
 MY PALM OIL       JAN8     2391   -24.00    2383   2399     545
 MY PALM OIL       FEB8     2436   -22.00    2424   2447    6769
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  MAY8     5222  -102.00    5214   5324  346686
 CHINA SOYOIL      MAY8     5822   -72.00    5814   5896  245872
 CBOT SOY OIL      JAN8    33.07    +0.00      33  33.26    2483
 INDIA PALM OIL    DEC7   557.20    -3.20  554.10    558      91
 INDIA SOYOIL      DEC7    714.5    -3.00   714.5  715.8    1160
 NYMEX CRUDE       JAN8    56.70    +0.10   56.68  56.85   14944
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.0760 ringgit)
($1 = 64.2925 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6085 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

