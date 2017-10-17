VEGOILS-Palm hits 3-week high on stronger rival oils, technical gains

* Palm climbs to intraday high of 2,768 rgt/T * Market in line for fifth day of gains * Palm still targets 2,782-2,812 rgt/T range - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to their highest in near three weeks on Tuesday, buoyed by overnight strength in related edible oils and on technical gains. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 0.2 percent to 2,767 ringgit ($655.30) a tonne at the midday break, poised for a fifth straight session of gains. Earlier in the session, it touched 2,768 ringgit, its strongest since Sept. 27. Traded volumes stood at 24,371 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "Palm is up as the external market remains firm," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade. "However, the market is awaiting Dalian to dictate this afternoon's crude palm oil market," he added. Another trader said palm futures were underpinned by technical gains, but this rally could be short-lived as the tropical oil's fundamentals looked bearish. "We will have an increase in production and growth exports may reduce, and it could hit 2 million tonnes in stocks by December," he said. Malaysia's palm oil stocks at end-September climbed 4 percent to 2.02 million tonnes from the previous month, while production in September fell 1.7 percent from August to 1.78 million tonnes, according to data from industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board last week. Exports rose 1.8 percent to 1.52 million tonnes. However, production in October is seen rising on-month due to the higher number of working days. In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade gained as much as 0.3 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed up to 0.4 percent. The January palm olein contract was up by 0.3 percent. Palm's prices are impacted by movements of related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm still targets a range of 2,782-2,812 ringgit per tonne, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0552 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2756 +1.00 2749 2758 512 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2757 +3.00 2744 2759 3523 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2767 +5.00 2753 2768 10280 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5620 +18.00 5574 5646 263696 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6104 +4.00 6074 6128 202544 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.69 +0.10 33.61 33.7 2005 INDIA PALM OIL OCT7 538.80 +1.40 537.10 539.1 59 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 671.5 +2.15 669.4 672.75 3650 NYMEX CRUDE NOV7 51.76 -0.11 51.74 51.95 9553 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2225 ringgit) ($1 = 64.9050 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6100 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)