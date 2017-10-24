VEGOILS-Palm hits 5-wk high on gains in rival oils

* Expectation of stronger exports also helps - trader * Palm extends gains into third session * Palm may test resistance at 2,812 rgt/tonne - techs By Tavleen Tarrant KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains into a third session on Tuesday and hit a five-week high, tracking gains in rival edible oils. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 2,800 ringgit ($661.55) a tonne by midday after rising as much as 0.8 percent to 2,808 ringgit, their highest since Sept. 19, earlier in the session. Traded volumes stood at 20,588 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. The uptick in rival edible oils continued to support palm prices, said traders. Palm prices are impacted by the movements of related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. "Last night, soybean oil on the CBOT was up and today, oils on the Dalian commodity exchange are up, but now the market is off highs," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) closed 1.4 percent higher on Monday, extending gains in to a third session, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency backed off from a series of proposed changes to the nation's biofuels policy. The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.4 percent on Tuesday, while the January palm olein contract rose 1.1 percent. "It looks like the market is reacting on expectation of stronger exports in the coming weeks," said another trader. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services released data on Friday that showed exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Oct. 1-20 rose 11.6 percent to 951,339 tonnes from 852,206 tonnes shipped a month earlier. Meanwhile, Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals, said palm oil may test a resistance at 2,812 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could open the way towards the Sept. 14 high of 2,860 ringgit. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0443 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2773 +6.00 2773 2780 135 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2784 +10.00 2777 2794 2273 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2800 +13.00 2790 2808 9752 CHINA PALM JAN8 5686 +60.00 5654 5706 299016 OLEIN CHINA JAN8 6082 +22.00 6054 6096 193296 SOYOIL CBOT SOY DEC7 34.59 -0.04 34.48 34.65 4239 OIL INDIA PALM OCT7 543.00 +1.50 542.80 543.5 74 OIL INDIA NOV7 675 +1.10 674.5 675.4 940 SOYOIL NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 51.98 +0.08 51.87 52.04 8927 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2325 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 64.9150 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6250 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)