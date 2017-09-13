VEGOILS-Palm hits 6-month high, but soft soyoil prices cap gains

* Palm hits highest since March 9, up 0.3 pct at midday * Drop in rival oils holds back palm's momentum - trader * Demand from China keeps palm firm - trader KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to hit their highest in more than six months on Wednesday, but a slide in soyoil prices curbed the rally. The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.32 percent at 2,838 ringgit ($676.04) by the midday break. Earlier in the session, it hit 2,864 ringgit, its highest since March 9. Trading volumes were robust, at 22,047 lots of 25 tonnes each. Palm remained firm after two sessions of rally, although, softer soyoil prices will now slightly weigh on palm's upward momentum, said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. "Palm oil is strong, but has come off its highest as CBOT and Dalian soyoil are also off their highs. Now all eyes are on the Globoil conference," the trader said. The market is expected to track updates and insights from industry speakers at the three-day Globoil India conference, starting Wednesday. The trader added there was still sustainable buying in the market. Another trader said palm oil prices were buoyed by a surge in demand from China, ahead of the Golden Week holidays. "Palm is tracking Dalian closely. China is looking forward to its Golden Week holiday in October, and buyers are going to stock up on palm oil for the rest of September, and palm will piggyback on that," the trader added. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil contract declined as much as 0.4 percent. The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped up to 0.3 percent, while January palm olein climbed as much as 2.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0551 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL SEP7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL OCT7 2850 +18.00 2849 2873 60 MY PALM OIL NOV7 2838 +9.00 2835 2864 10043 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5690 +48.00 5666 5780 613064 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6340 -16.00 6334 6456 635320 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 35.07 +0.00 35.06 35.46 6333 INDIA PALM OIL SEP7 544.60 +3.60 541.30 545.7 437 INDIA SOYOIL SEP7 664.55 +4.35 663 664.8 3480 NYMEX CRUDE OCT7 48.25 +0.02 48.20 48.36 15148 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1980 ringgit) ($1 = 64.00 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.53 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liz Lee, additional reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)