VEGOILS-Palm hits near 2-month low as India raises import tax on edible oils

* Palm declines nearly 2 percent in early trade * Market down on stronger ringgit, weaker export data - Trader * Malaysia Nov 1-20 shipments down 6.2 pct m/m - ITS By Emily Chow SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures on Monday fell to their lowest in nearly two months as sentiment took a hit from India's move to raise import tax of edible oils to the highest in over a decade. India, the world's largest importer of edible oils, said it would raise its import tax on crude palm oil to 30 percent from 15 percent, and increase the import tax on refined palm oil imports to 40 percent from 25 percent. Weaker export data from a cargo surveyor and a stronger ringgit, palm's currency of trade, also weighed on the market, added traders. Gains in the ringgit usually make the edible oil more expensive for foreign buyers. The ringgit rose to 4.1530 against the dollar in early trade on Monday, its strongest levels in over a year. It was last up 0.1 percent at 4.1550 per dollar. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.9 percent at 2,662 ringgit ($640.67) a tonne at the midday break. Earlier in the session, it touched 2,660 ringgit, its weakest since Oct. 3. Traded volume stood at 22,121 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The market reacted largely to India's import tax hike, which is quite steep, and then the ringgit also caused a downside," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. Palm oil shipments from Malaysia between Nov. 1-20 fell 6.2 percent versus the corresponding period last month, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services before the market's midday break. In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down as much as 0.9 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell up to 1.6 percent. The January palm olein contract slid as much as 1.1 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0456 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2619 +0.00 2619 2659 216 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2645 +0.00 2641 2670 4860 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2662 +0.00 2660 2683 8694 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5430 -60.00 5402 5496 211642 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 5904 -78.00 5884 5974 289276 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.15 -0.29 34.13 34.42 4754 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 568.90 +21.80 553.40 568.9 93 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 692.15 +13.05 690 698.95 830 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 56.63 +0.08 56.53 56.70 1431 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1550 ringgit) ($1 = 65.1050 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6345 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)