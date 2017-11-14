VEGOILS-Palm hits near 4-wk low on weaker related oils

* Palm heads for fourth straight session of declines * Cargo surveyor data due after 0300 GMT on Wednesday By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit their lowest in nearly four weeks on Tuesday, weighed down by overnight losses in the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soyoil and weakness in related oils on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.5 percent at 2,748 ringgit ($656.16) a tonne at the midday break, heading for a fourth straight session of declines. Earlier in the session, it fell as much as 0.8 percent to 2,738 ringgit, its lowest since Oct. 20. Traded volumes stood at 12,864 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. Palm oil is impacted by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The December soybean oil contract on the CBOT was up 0.2 percent after posting its biggest single-day drop in nearly two months in the previous session. The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.8 percent, while the January palm olein contract fell 1.3 percent. A likely slowdown in exports in the first half of November could dampen the market further, said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. Appetite for palm oil usually slows towards the end of the year in markets with winter seasons such as China and Europe, as the tropical oil solidifies in cold temperatures. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance are scheduled to release Nov. 1-15 exports data after 0300 GMT on Wednesday. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0534 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2725 -16.00 2718 2726 255 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2748 -13.00 2738 2750 5959 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5552 -72.00 5528 5608 238900 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6030 -50.00 6020 6064 180636 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.39 +0.06 34.29 34.4 4498 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 565.70 -0.80 564.50 567.4 122 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 693 -1.75 693 694 620 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 56.63 -0.13 56.59 56.77 13213 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1880 ringgit) ($1 = 65.4700 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6396 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)