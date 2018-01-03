VEGOILS-Palm hits one-month high on firmer related oils, better demand outlook

* Palm rises to 2,573 rgt/T during early trade * Market prices may see rally in January - Trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in one month in early trade on Wednesday, supported by related edible oils and on expectations of stronger demand in the coming weeks. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.1 percent at 2,560 ringgit ($636.18) a tonne at the midday break. It earlier hit 2,573 ringgit, its strongest level since Dec. 5. Trading volumes stood at 30,298 lots of 25 tonnes each. "The Chinese New Year celebration is coming, demand should pick up from China," said a trader from Kuala Lumpur. "We may experience a rally this month on the back of better demand and firmer external pricing," he added, referring to soyoil on both the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. Palm oil prices track the performance of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade saw overnight gains of 0.9 percent, and was last up slightly by 0.2 percent on Wednesday. In other related oils, May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.3 percent, while the Dalian January palm oil contract gained 0.6 percent. Malaysian palm oil shipments, which had gained 6-9 percent on-month in December according to cargo surveyor data, are expected to further rise in January on improved demand from China. The world's second largest palm oil importer after India is expected to stock up ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations, which sees increasing palm oil consumption for cooking purposes. Global demand for Malaysian palm declined 11.9 percent to 1.35 million tonnes in November, as consumption fell during the year-end winter months which solidifies the tropical oil. MYPOME-PO Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0521 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2510 +38.00 2476 2518 340 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2539 +30.00 2516 2551 3909 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2560 +28.00 2538 2573 13836 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5330 +34.00 5296 5338 179262 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5784 +18.00 5760 5792 177894 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 33.6 +0.07 33.52 33.61 2106 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 560.70 +2.00 560.50 562.9 120 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 729.85 +2.30 729.5 730.8 2430 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 60.38 +0.01 60.34 60.47 14542 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0240 ringgit) ($1 = 63.5100 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5036 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)