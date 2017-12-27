VEGOILS-Palm hits over 1-week high on exports, stronger related oils

* Palm gains over 1 pct to high of 2,538 rgt/T * Market in line for third straight session of gains * Full month production for December also seen down - Trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were up over 1 percent at the midday break on Wednesday, hitting their highest in over a week on a rise in exports and tracking stronger related edible oils. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.04 percent at 2,526 ringgit ($618.81) a tonne at the midday break, in line for a third consecutive day of gains. It earlier rose to 2,538 ringgit, its strongest level since Dec. 18. Trading volumes stood at 12,869 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange are up," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "This month's exports have also come up marginally from being down earlier," he said, adding that market expectations of lower production for the full month of December added to the market's gains. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-25 rose about 1 percent from a month earlier, data released by cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services (ITS) and Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) showed on Tuesday. This compares with a 16-22 percent decline during the Dec. 1-10 period versus the previous month. Production, however, is seen declining until the first quarter of next year in line with the seasonal trend. It last declined 3.3 percent to 1.94 million tonnes in November. MYPOMP-CPOTT Palm oil prices are also impacted by movements in other edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.2 percent, while the May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.8 percent. In other related edible oils, the Dalian January palm oil contract rose 1.4 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0457 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2454 +16.00 2443 2468 210 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2497 +25.00 2475 2507 1056 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2526 +26.00 2503 2538 7909 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5244 +70.00 5192 5250 265790 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5710 +44.00 5656 5718 240132 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 33.51 +0.09 33.37 33.59 2024 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 557.00 +0.90 557.00 558 40 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 726.1 +2.50 724 726.5 3820 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 59.77 -0.20 59.66 59.86 12987 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0820 ringgit) ($1 = 64.1175 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5535 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)