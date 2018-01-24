VEGOILS-Palm in line for 3rd straight day of gains on output cut

* Stronger ringgit may cap gains - trader * Palm oil may test resistance at 2,519 rgt/T - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Wednesday, on course for a third consecutive session of gains, as bullish sentiment on declining production lifted the market. However, strength in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, may cap further gains, said a trader, as this makes palm oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit was 0.2 percent firmer against the dollar at Wednesday noon, after hitting a fresh 20-month high earlier in the day. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 2,504 ringgit ($639.43) a tonne at the midday break. Trading volumes stood at 11,185 lots of 25 tonnes each at the break. "The market is up on technical retracement and the double-digit fall in production," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "The strengthening ringgit however may cap gains." The trader was referring to production figures from the Malaysia Palm Oil Association on Tuesday, which he said showed a 17 percent decline during Jan. 1-20 compared with the same period last month. Palm oil output is expected to see seasonal declines in the first quarter of the year before picking up and heading towards peak production in the third quarter. It last fell 5.6 percent to 1.8 million tonnes in December, industry regulator data showed. Another trader said that gains in related oils also lent support to palm's prices, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.2 percent, while the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.5 percent. In other related edible oils, the Dalian May palm oil contract rose 0.8 percent. Palm oil may test a resistance at 2,519 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to the next resistance at 2,555 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0504 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2495 +7.00 2491 2497 97 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2504 +6.00 2496 2510 744 MY PALM OIL APR8 2504 +10.00 2493 2508 6338 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5236 +42.00 5214 5244 212290 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5786 +26.00 5768 5796 212122 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.59 +0.07 32.52 32.7 8487 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 559.00 -0.10 558.50 561.4 37 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 739.5 +0.35 739.1 740 1370 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 64.43 -0.04 64.34 64.64 25792 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9160 ringgit) ($1 = 63.6300 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3890 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)