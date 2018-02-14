VEGOILS-Palm in line for second day of falls on weaker rival oils

* Market down 0.5 pct on-week so far * Stronger ringgit also weighs on palm - Trader * Palm may retrace into 2,466-2,486 rgt/T range - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell in early trade on Wednesday, in line for a second day of declines, tracking overnight declines in U.S. soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and on a stronger ringgit. A stronger ringgit, palm's currency of trade, typically makes the edible oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. The ringgit strengthened 0.4 percent against the dollar to 3.9230 around noon. The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.5 percent at 2,502 ringgit ($637.78) a tonne at the midday break. Palm fell over 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping four days of gains. It is also down 0.5 percent for the week so far. Trading volumes stood at 11,831 lots of 25 tonnes each. The market decline is due to overnight losses in CBOT soyoil, said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, adding that weakness in palm olein on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange and the appreciation in the ringgit contributed to palm's decline. "The market is also trading cautiously ahead of export data release and the long weekend ahead," said the trader, referring to Malaysian Feb. 1-15 palm oil export data from cargo surveyors scheduled for release on Thursday. Malaysian markets will be closed on Thursday after the midday break and on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday. Markets will resume trading on Feb. 19. The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade saw an overnight fall of 0.9 percent, before rising 0.2 percent on Wednesday. In other related edible oils, the May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.3 percent, while the Dalian May palm oil contract was down 0.7 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by other rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may retrace into a range of 2,466-2,486 ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0442 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL FEB8 2502 -8.00 2502 2502 5 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2507 -14.00 2500 2511 121 MY PALM OIL APR8 2502 -13.00 2493 2509 4607 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5138 -38.00 5134 5184 106282 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5628 -14.00 5622 5662 127286 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 31.64 +0.07 31.56 31.69 3711 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 575.90 -0.10 575.20 578.3 46 INDIA SOYOIL FEB8 735.5 -3.10 735.5 735.5 20 NYMEX CRUDE MAR8 59.16 -0.03 58.83 59.31 28693 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9230 ringgit) ($1 = 64.1100 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3320 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)