VEGOILS-Palm jumps over 1 pct on stronger rival oils, firm export demand

* Palm climbs to high of 2,520 rgt/T * Ringgit strength may cap gains - Trader * Cargo surveyor data scheduled for release on Monday after 0300 GMT By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose over 1 percent in early trade on Friday, backed by gains in related edible oils such as soyoil on the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade, and as export demand remains firm. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.3 percent at 2,520 ringgit ($645.08) a tonne at the midday break, its strongest gain in four weeks. Trading volumes stood at 19,861 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "Soyoil is higher, but the stronger ringgit is holding the market from jumping more," said a trader from Kuala Lumpur. "Exports from Malaysia in March are also expected to be good," he added. Malaysian palm oil shipments have been rising in February compared to the previous month. Shipments rose 8-9 percent in the Feb. 1-20 period versus the corresponding period in January, according to data from cargo surveyors. Data for the February 1-25 period is scheduled for release on Monday after 0300 GMT. The ringgit, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.3 percent to 3.9050 per dollar around noon on Friday. A stronger ringgit makes the vegetable oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade's March soybean oil contract rose 0.6 percent, in line with gains in soybean futures as severe drought in parts of Argentina's oilseed producing regions is expected to hit production. The May soybean oil on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.3 percent, while the Dalian May palm oil contract was up 1.5 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by rival edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0431 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR8 2533 +24.00 2522 2534 957 MY PALM OIL APR8 2527 +27.00 2511 2527 2962 MY PALM OIL MAY8 2520 +32.00 2502 2520 10175 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5234 +76.00 5142 5236 267514 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5736 +76.00 5652 5736 249518 CBOT SOY OIL MAY8 32.45 +0.20 32.25 32.48 3278 INDIA PALM OIL FEB8 0.00 +0.00 0.00 0 0 INDIA SOYOIL MAR8 0 +0.00 0 0 0 NYMEX CRUDE APR8 62.76 -0.01 62.59 62.92 26514 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.9065 ringgit) ($1 = 64.8750 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.3380 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)