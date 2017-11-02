VEGOILS-Palm maintains gains, tracking strength in soyoil

* Market awaits Bali industry conference on Nov 2-3 * Palm supported by stronger October exports- trader * Palm may test a resistance at 2,860 ringgit per tonne- technicals By Tavleen Tarrant KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures on Thursday held on to the previous day's gains, borrowing support from soyoil prices and stronger exports in October, as traders awaited cues from an industry conference. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.11 percent at 2,840 ringgit ($672.03) a tonne at the midday break. It gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday. Traded volumes stood at 10,375 lots of 25 tonnes each at the break on Thursday. "Palm is up on higher soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader. The December soybean oil contract on the CBOT rose 0.5 percent on Thursday. In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also rose 0.4 percent, while the January palm olein contract was down 0.1 percent. Prices of palm oil are impacted by movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Most players are waiting for industry forecasts from the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference scheduled to be held in Bali on Nov. 2-3, said the Kuala Lumpur-based trader. Top industry analysts James Fry, Thomas Mielke and Dorab Mistry are scheduled to speak at the conference and provide their price outlook. "The market is expecting speakers to be positive on crude palm oil prices," the trader said. Another trader said palm was up following a month of strong exports. Exports of Malaysian palm oil for October rose 2.3 percent to 1,416,664 tonnes from the previous month, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday. Another cargo surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, said on Tuesday exports of Malaysian palm oil rose 2.5 percent in October to 1,406,706 tonnes. Palm may test a resistance at 2,860 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into the range of 2,880-2,900 ringgit. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0438 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 2811 +7.00 2810 2811 20 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2820 +3.00 2816 2825 167 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2840 +3.00 2833 2845 6702 CHINA PALM JAN8 5696 -6.00 5662 5710 212080 OLEIN CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6138 +22.00 6088 6150 186656 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 35.07 +0.17 34.81 35.1 8409 INDIA PALM NOV7 550.5 +0.70 549.6 552.2 122 OIL 0 0 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 687.9 +1.95 686 688.7 1630 5 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 54.30 +0.00 54.21 54.39 14667 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2260 ringgit) ($1 = 64.5600 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5991 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)