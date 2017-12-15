VEGOILS-Palm oil bounces back from 16-month low on technical rebound

* Palm in line for first session of gain in three * News of lower export tax on crude palm oil supports mkt - trader * Palm oil targets 2,491 ringgit/tonne - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose nearly 1 percent on Friday, bouncing back from a 16-month low hit in the previous session, on a technical rebound. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.9 percent at 2,475 ringgit ($606.02) at the midday break, heading for its first session of gain in three. Palm oil hit its lowest since August 2016 on Thursday due to high inventories and low demand, and has shed 4.9 percent so far this month after declining 7.5 percent in November. It is down 0.16 percent this week after six consecutive weekly falls. Trading volumes stood at 25,528 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Friday. "The market is seeing a technical rebound after a sharp drop, it looks like yesterday it reached its bottom," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. "The market may start moving higher from now, as all negative factors are priced in." Malaysian palm oil stocks at the end of November rose to 2.56 million tonnes, the highest since late 2015, while cargo surveyor data showed exports in the first half of December fell 9.6 percent from a month earlier. The market is also up on news of lower export tax on crude palm oil, said another trader. Malaysia said on Friday it will lower its crude palm oil export tax to 5.5 percent in January, from 6 percent in December. Palm oil may break a resistance at 2,462 ringgit per tonne and rise towards the next resistance at 2,491 ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. In other related oils, the January soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.7 percent. The Dalian January palm olein contract dropped 0.4 percent. Palm oil prices are affected by other edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0507 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2345 +5.00 2325 2376 147 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2435 +24.00 2399 2435 635 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2475 +23.00 2440 2477 9999 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5250 -12.00 5214 5254 185642 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5814 -28.00 5790 5828 173554 CBOT SOY OIL JAN8 33.15 -0.03 33.05 33.18 1834 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 562.10 +1.10 561.30 565 103 INDIA SOYOIL DEC7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 NYMEX CRUDE JAN8 57.19 +0.15 57.06 57.20 7343 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0840 ringgit) ($1 = 64.1000 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6063 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)