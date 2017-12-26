VEGOILS-Palm oil climbs on expectations of strong export demand, weak production

* Palm heads for 2nd session of gains in thin-volume trading * January, February production seen declining, says trader * Malaysia palm exports for Dec 1-25 rise 1 pct m/m - ITS By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose in early trade on Tuesday, heading for a second consecutive session of gains, on expectations of stronger export demand and weaker production. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.7 percent at 2,468 ringgit ($605.35) a tonne at the midday break. It has declined 5.2 percent so far this month after November's 7.5 percent drop. Trading volumes, however, were thin at 7,374 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "The market is looking at export figures, positive figures will see some recovery," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, referring to Malaysian palm oil shipment data from cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services (ITS) and Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS). "The market has been beaten down badly, so some positive news can bring it up as all bad news may have been priced in. January and February production, for example, will be lower." Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec. 1-25 rose 1 percent from a month earlier, data released by ITS before the midday break on Tuesday showed. Demand for the tropical oil is expected to improve in the coming weeks, as key buyer China stocks up ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays in February. Palm oil is used for cooking purposes during major festivities. Production, however, is seen declining until the first quarter of next year in line with seasonal trend. MYPOMP-CPOTT In other related edible oils, the May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent, while the Dalian January palm olein contract was flat. The March soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was closed for the Christmas holidays. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in other edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices as of 0445 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2408 +1.00 2397 2410 238 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2440 +10.00 2425 2442 909 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2468 +17.00 2451 2469 4014 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5162 +0.00 5156 5190 117834 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5658 +10.00 5652 5680 109296 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 32.94 +0.00 0 0 0 INDIA PALM OIL DEC7 551.00 +1.30 550.30 551 8 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 717.85 -0.50 717.85 717.85 10 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 58.52 +0.05 58.37 58.65 14032 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.0770 ringgit) ($1 = 64.0300 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.5510 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)