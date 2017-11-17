VEGOILS-Palm oil dips on stronger ringgit, rising production outlook

* Palm down for third consecutive week * Market seen range trading until year-end on weather pattern - trader * Palm may end downtrend above 2,708 rgt/T range - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell in early trade on Friday, in line for their sixth decline in seven sessions, weighed down by a stronger ringgit and expectations of rising production. Gains in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, usually make the edible oil more expensive for foreign buyers. The ringgit rose to its highest in about a year at 4.1580 per dollar on Friday. It was last up 0.4 percent at 4.1600 against the dollar. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,728 ringgit a tonne at the midday break. Palm was also down 2.5 percent so far this week, and set for a third straight week of falls in what would be its sharpest weekly decline in two months. Traded volume stood at 14,889 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The ringgit is the reason for the market weakness, and without any other bullish factors it will be difficult for palm to move up," said a trader based in Kuala Lumpur. While palm oil production is seen seasonally falling towards the year-end after a likely peak in October, the current rains could contribute to better-than-expected productivity, said the trader. Short-term disruptions to production could, however, keep palm range-bound. "Palm is going to be range-trading until next year because of the weather. It is encouraging growth now as this increases production, but more rains could damage crops." Malaysian palm oil production rose over 12 percent in October versus the previous month, on the back of a higher number of working days and in line with the seasonal trend. MYPOMP-CPOTT In other related edible oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.6 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was slightly up 0.03 percent. The January palm olein contract was up 0.2 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil may end its current downtrend from the Oct. 30 high of 2,868 ringgit above a key support at 2,708 ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0525 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC7 2694 -12.00 2694 2701 94 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2707 -13.00 2703 2721 2157 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2728 -10.00 2721 2740 7477 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5494 +8.00 5472 5510 131518 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 5986 +2.00 5968 6008 141258 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.62 +0.19 34.49 34.64 3106 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 545.10 +1.70 541.80 545.1 303 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 680 -0.45 680 680 170 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 55.27 +0.13 55.18 55.36 8284 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)