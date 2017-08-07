FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil down in early trade on rising output forecasts
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 7, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 2 months ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil down in early trade on rising output forecasts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Market losses could be capped by limits in output gains -
Trader
    * Palm still targets a range of 2,579-2,590 rgt/T -
Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
dipped in early trade on Monday on expectations that official
production data due later this week will show rising output in
July.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.5
percent to 2,596 ringgit ($606.68) by the midday break. 
    Traded volumes stood at 14,474 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The market was down as it was expecting higher production
data for July," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur.
    "But now we are hearing production gains in August will
taper off," he added.
    Another trader said sentiment was dampened by some profit
taking and position squaring in anticipation of higher
production and stocks.
    A Reuters poll of nine traders, planters and analysts
forecast that Malaysian output in July will rise 11 percent to
1.68 million tonnes, leading to 6.5 percent rise in inventory
levels to 1.63 million tonnes.
    Official data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil
Board (MPOB) is scheduled for release on Thursday.
    Palm oil production shows seasonal gains in the second half
of the year, but industry players still expect the lingering
effects of a crop damaging El Nino to affect yield.
    In related oils, the October soybean oil contract on
the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.3 percent, while the
January soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
gained 0.5 percent. 
    The January palm olein contract edged up 0.2
percent.
    Palm oil is still targeting a range of 2,579-2,590 ringgit
per tonne, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for
commodities and energy technicals.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0440 GMT    
 Contract            Month    Last   Change      Low    High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL        AUG7      2595    +5.00     2593    2595       91
 MY PALM OIL        SEP7      2595    -6.00     2588    2614     1155
 MY PALM OIL        OCT7      2596   -12.00     2591    2620     8498
 CHINA PALM OLEIN   JAN8      5340    +8.00     5304    5396   422516
 CHINA SOYOIL       JAN8      6188   +28.00     6162    6226   294548
 CBOT SOY OIL       DEC7     33.94    -0.90    33.87   34.14     4708
 INDIA PALM OIL     AUG7    480.60    -0.90   480.40     481        9
 INDIA SOYOIL       AUG7     638.3    -0.30    637.6   638.3       70
 NYMEX CRUDE        SEP7     49.38    -0.20    49.37   49.73    26949
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2790 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.